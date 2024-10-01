Arsenal vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Gunners are looking to pick up their first win of the new European campaign after a draw against Atalanta two weeks ago
Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in their second match of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.
The Gunners come into the match in fine form, sitting third in the Premier League just one point off the top, though they laboured to a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo in their first match of this competition’s new format.
Mikel Arteta’s side face their first big European test as they play French champions PSG, who once again sit top of Ligue 1 after five wins in their opening six matches.
The Parisian side also struggled in their first European match though, requiring a 90th-minute own goal to sneak past Spanish side Girona at home.
Follow all the latest Champions League updates below and see match predictions here:
Arsenal vs PSG
Arsenal will look to make it four points from two games in the Champions League in midweek, but they face arguably their toughest test of the new eight-match league stage when they host Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the Premier League after four wins from six, though they’ve only won two of their last six in all competitions and needed injury-time goals to beat Leicester at the weekend.
In Europe last time out they drew 0-0 at Atalanta, while PSG beat Girona 1-0 thanks to a last-minute goalkeeping error. Domestically, the French side have five wins and a draw so far to already leave them top, albeit only on goal difference at this stage.
Arsenal face Shakhtar, Inter Milan and Sporting in their upcoming matches in this competition.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners drew 0-0 in their first outing when they took on last season’s Europa League winners Atalanta and face another difficult contest against the French champions tonight.
Mikel Arteta will be confident his side can pull off a victory though and should Arsenal collect three points it will be a sign that they can achieve big things in this competition.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
