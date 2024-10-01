Arsenal vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arsenal needed two stoppage-time goals to beat Leicester last time out ( Getty Images )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in their second match of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

The Gunners come into the match in fine form, sitting third in the Premier League just one point off the top, though they laboured to a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo in their first match of this competition’s new format.

Mikel Arteta’s side face their first big European test as they play French champions PSG, who once again sit top of Ligue 1 after five wins in their opening six matches.

The Parisian side also struggled in their first European match though, requiring a 90th-minute own goal to sneak past Spanish side Girona at home.

Follow all the latest Champions League updates below and see match predictions here: