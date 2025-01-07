Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, with the Gunners looking to take what could be a vital lead up to St James’ Park.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, with a disappointing draw with Brighton last time out meaning they’re now eight points adrift in the Premier League, but this competition provides a chance at some much-needed early silverware for the Gunners.

And though Newcastle have been flying high in recent weeks, with six wins on the bounce, their well-publicised trophy drought means that another final in this tournament is arguably more important for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955, when they won the FA Cup, and a win tonight would put one foot in their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

Arsenal vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom have a couple of options for watching the match, as it will be shown live on both ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky, and 30 minutes later on ITV.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass. Subscribers can also watch the match online via NOWTV and ITVX.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the draw with Brighton, though they can expect Kai Havertz back into the squad after he was out ill. In addition, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli could return to the starting 11 after being on the bench at the weekend.

The midfield will likely stay similar to the trio used against Brighton, though Merino could drop out for Odegaard, and the defence will likely be the same too, with Riccardo Calafiori keeping his place ahead of Miles Lewis-Skelly.

For Newcastle, Sven Botman made his return at the weekend, though he was forced off and so will likely not be risked in this match, with Lewis Kelly potentially coming in.

The rest of the line-up will likely remain the same as it was for the win over Spurs, with Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock also fighting for a place.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Arsenal win 7/10

Draw 29/10

Newcastle win 15/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Arsenal have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, while Newcastle have six wins on the bounce having scored 18 goals across those games. The Magpies will come up against one of the toughest defences in the country, but they’ll be confident of taking a result back to St James’ Park.

Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle United.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.