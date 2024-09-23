Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arsenal and Manchester City may have had to settle for a very late draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but the Gunners did at least appear to come away from the Premier League showdown without any fresh injury headaches.

The same cannot be said for City, who were hit by a potentially major blow when Rodri limped out of the game midway through the first half. Rodri had already missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury, and suffered a worrying knee knock which forced him off.

However, the Gunners remain without two key figures in midfield, as well as two injured full-backs, ahead of a busy run of fixtures which includes the Champions Legue and Carabao Cup alongside the usual Premier League churn, and now have to contend with the suspension of Leandro Trossard after he was needlessly sent off at City.

Martin Odegaard

The midfielder suffered an injury on international duty with Norway and has now missed two Premier League games.

Mikel Arteta gave a gloomy update on captain Odegaard’s condition last week, saying: “The scan showed some damage around the ligaments in the ankle so we are going to miss him. It’s something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months.”

Possible return: November.

Martin Odegaard, pictured here last year playing for Norway against Spain, limped off against Austria ( Getty Images )

Mikel Merino

New signing Merino, who joined from Real Sociedad at the end of the transfer window for an initial £28.4m with a further £4.2m in add-ons, was meant to be at the heart of a new-look midfield alongside Odegaard and Declan Rice forming a title-winning triumvirate in the centre of the pitch. But Merino suffered a fractured shoulder in his very Arsenal first training session after teammate Gabriel Magalhaes fell on him.

Arteta’s most recent update came on 13 September, when the manager said: “It’s better. It’s a slow process because it’s a bone, and it takes a while to heal. He is progressing well and is already doing some stuff. He is working extremely hard, and we’re using this time to make sure that he understands a lot of things that he has a lot of questions about, and when he’s back, he’s ready to go and impact the team.”

Possible return: Mid-October.

Mikel Merino poses at Arsenal’s traning ground after signing for the club ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko is apparently missing with a calf injury, although there have been no official updates from the club on his condition. The Ukrainian played for his country earlier this month against the Czech Republic.

Possible return: Unknown.

Zinchenko, left, has not featured this season ( Getty Images )

Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japanese full-back has not featured yet this season due to a knee injury, and he remains missing from training.

“At the moment, it’s difficult to say,” Arteta said recently on Tomiyasu’s progress. “It’s a bit slow the process of the first phase of that injury. It’s probably for the medical team to say more on that.”

Possible return: Unknown.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is yet to play this term ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Kieran Tierney

Tierney was named in Arsenal’s Champions League squad, suggesting he could be back to fitness in the not distant future, having struggled with a hamstring injury picked up playing for Scotland at Euro 2024.

Arteta said: “He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way, it’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury. We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit.”

Possible return: November.

Kieran Tierney suffered an injury at the Euros ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

Leandro Trossard

The Belgian was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for senselessly kicking the ball away in frustration after committing a foul. But Arteta, and Trossard, may be relieved to see that the next game on the fixture list is a Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers, meaning Trossard will be back from his suspension in time to face Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Return: 28 September.