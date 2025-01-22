Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League with the Gunners looking to take one step closer to the next round of the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side sat third in the league phase table with 13 points entering this matchweek, though a congested crop of contenders behind them ensure that direct progression to the last 16 is far from assured.

Arteta will be desperate to avoid dropping into the lower places and being forced to negotiate a play-off, and may thus be pleased to be facing a Dinamo side who have struggled in the competition so far.

The Croatian side have won just twice and will play their first competitive match under new manager – and former Ballon d’Or winner – Fabio Cannavaro - but the hosts will still need to be at their best to avoid being potentially caught out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Dinamo?

Arsenal vs Dinamo is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 22 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.

Team news

Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the draw against Villa, though several key players – including Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Jesus – remain out.

In addition, William Saliba will likely miss this match – with Arteta saying that the club will need to run more tests on him – though Riccardo Calafiori could make a return to the squad.

Arteta will likely decide to rest some key players ahead of the match, so expect Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior to all potentially start.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Merino, Lewis-Skelly; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard.

Dinamo XI: Zagorac; Ristovski, Bernauer; Theophile-Catherine; Pierre-Gabriel; Kacavenda, Rog; Spikic, Baturina, Pjaca; Kulenovic.

Odds

Arsenal win 1/8

Draw 8/1

Dinamo win 16/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Even if Arteta decides to rest several key players, the hosts should have enough to earn a straightforward win over the Croatian side.

Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.