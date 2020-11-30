Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Gunners look to progress as they host Carabao Cup quarter-final
Mikel Arteta’s team look to respond after a goalless draw against Everton
Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening as they search for a second major trophy under boss Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard led the Gunners to the FA Cup trophy in 2020 at the end of his debut season as manager and has since improved the team to become title contenders in the Premier League. More silverware will be the perfect reward for their development but Arsenal come into the match with staggered momentum.
Their last two Premier League outings have ended in draws with Fulham and Everton so are unlikely to underestimate Crystal Palace especially as Oliver Glasner’s side are on an upwards trajectory.
Palace sit 15th in the league following a poor start to the season but they pulled off a great win away to Brighton at the weekend and are unbeaten in five league games including a 2-2 draw against Manchester City. Is their form good enough to beat Arsenal this evening though?
Follow all the Carabao Cup action with our live blog below:
Team news
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has made just one change to the side that beat Brighton last weekend, with Caleb Kporha coming in for the suspended Daniel Munoz at right wing-back.
Mikel Arteta has made six changes to the side that drew 0-0 to Everton last week. In defence, only Jurrien Timber remains, and he moves to centre-back, with Thomas Partey replacing William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior coming in for Gabriel. At left-back, Kieran Tierney comes in for Miles Lewis-Skelly.
In midfield, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard drop out for Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri, while up top there are also three changes – Saka, Havertz and Martinelli make way for Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.
Line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Kiwior, Tierney; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Sterling, Jesus, Trossard.
Subs: Setford, Saliba, Gabriel, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.
Palace XI: Henderson; Kporha, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Schlupp; Clyne, Kamada, Richards, Doucoure, Devenny.
Mikel Arteta bemoans a lack of an end product as Arsenal are held
Mikel Arteta admitted the magic was missing as Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League following a “very disappointing” goalless draw with Everton.
Arsenal dominated Saturday’s fixture against Sean Dyche’s resilient Toffees at the Emirates, but the sluggish championship contenders were guilty of failing to create enough clear-cut chances.
Arsenal have now gone three consecutive matches in the league without scoring from open play, leaving them six points behind Liverpool – who drew 2-2 against Fulham – having played a game more. The full-time whistle was greeted with a smattering of boos inside a frustrated Emirates.
The Gunners could not break Everton down.
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw? Date, start time and TV channel
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals is near with the quarter-finals taking place this week.
Arsenal take on Crystal Palace, Newcastle United host Brentford and Southampton, without a permanent manager after Russell Martin’s dismissal, welcome Liverpool in a packed Wednesday night of football.
The final quarter-final sees Tottenham battle a Manchester United side bouncing off a thrilling derby win over Manchester City on Thursday night.
Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman hosts the draw following coverage of the final last eight tie with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen assisting with the draw.
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
Everything you need to know ahead of the last four draw
Which other ties are taking place in the quarter-finals?
There are, of course, three more ties taking place in the quarter-finals of this competition, with two more tonight and the final one tomorrow. A full list of the fixtures and times is below.
Wed, 18 December – Arsenal v Crystal Palace, 7.30pm
Wed, 18 December – Brentford v Newcastle, 7.45pm
Wed, 18 December – Southampton v Liverpool, 8pm
Thurs, 19 December – Tottenham v Manchester United, 8pm
Is Arsenal v Palace on TV?
When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 18 December at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Where can I watch the match?
The quarter-final match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers will be able to live stream via the Sky Go app.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Predicted line-ups & prediction
ArsenalXI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Sterling.
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Prediction
Arsenal might have struggled for goals in recent weeks, but with both sides likely to rotate it could be a game where the overall squad quality shines through. The Gunners should have enough to get past Palace despite their recent good form.
Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace.
