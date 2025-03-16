Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: Team news and line-ups as London rivals clash in Premier League
Arsenal can close the huge gap to Liverpool at the top of the table but Chelsea come to the Emirates in form and chasing their own Champions League ambitions
Arsenal are hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium today in what is sure to be a feisty London derby between two Premier League rivals.
The second-placed Gunners can reduce the 15-point gap to Liverpool with a victory here, on a day when the league leaders play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, and Mikel Arteta has the benefit of bringing back several of the stars he rested for the midweek draw with PSV in the Champions League, as Arsenal chase their first league win for a month.
Chelsea arrive with confidence, however, on a run of four successive wins in all competitions after knocking out FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League in midweek, and Enzo Maresca’s side will believe they can cause a shock at the home of their old enemy.
Follow all the latest updates from Arsenal v Chelsea below.
How to watch on TV
The match will kick off at 1.30pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium today, Sunday 16 March.
Arsenal v Chelsea will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels. Subscribers can watch the match online via the Sky Sports and Sky Go website and apps.
Chelsea in confident mood after finding winning touch
Chelsea have their own ambitions as they hunt a place in next season’s Champions League, which will likely require finishing in the top five. Enzo Maresca’s side sat fourth coming into the weekend and are on a run of four successive wins after knocking out Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League in midweek.
Arsenal should be fresh after midweek
Arsenal can take the opportunity to close the chasm to Liverpool with a victory that would leave them 12 points behind the Premier League leaders, who play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final later in the day.
Arsenal come into the game after seeing off PSV in the Champions League in midweek via a 2-2 draw and 9-3 aggregate victory, and they should be fresh after Mikel Arteta rested several of his stars.
