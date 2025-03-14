Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League could yet provide as many as seven clubs to next year’s Champions League after a number of English sides continued their progress in continental competition.

Previously, the maximum number of clubs that a league could provide to the top tier European tournament was five, but that rule has now been removed.

Two leagues across Europe will be awarded an additional spot in the 2025-26 Champions League based on their Uefa coefficient, a ranking based on the performances of representatives in the three European competitions.

The Premier League currently tops the coefficient table and looks strongly placed to secure an extra place.

That would see the fifth-placed finisher domestically this season also qualifying for the Champions League next season.

But there are two more routes into the competition. Both the winner of the competition this year and the Europa League victors also earn places in the top tier next season.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are England’s remaining representatives chasing the most prestigious prize, with Manchester United and Tottenham providing live interest in the second tier tournament.

In a competitive chase for top five places, Villa could well find themselves out of the qualification places - but emulate the achievement of the 1982 European Cup winners and they will get an opportunity to defend their Champions League crown.

Both Manchester United and Spurs look strong contenders in the Europa League despite their poor domestic form leaving them highly unlikely to finish in the top half of the table.

So while such a scenario may seem far fetched, the Premier League’s qualifying seven clubs could look like this: The current top four (Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea); the fifth-placed finisher earning entry via Uefa coefficient (Manchester City); the Champions League winners (Aston Villa); the Europa League winners (Manchester United or Tottenham).