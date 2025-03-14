There could be seven Premier League clubs in the Champions League next season – here’s how
The English top flight could provide a septet of representatives to next year’s competition
The Premier League could yet provide as many as seven clubs to next year’s Champions League after a number of English sides continued their progress in continental competition.
Previously, the maximum number of clubs that a league could provide to the top tier European tournament was five, but that rule has now been removed.
Two leagues across Europe will be awarded an additional spot in the 2025-26 Champions League based on their Uefa coefficient, a ranking based on the performances of representatives in the three European competitions.
The Premier League currently tops the coefficient table and looks strongly placed to secure an extra place.
That would see the fifth-placed finisher domestically this season also qualifying for the Champions League next season.
But there are two more routes into the competition. Both the winner of the competition this year and the Europa League victors also earn places in the top tier next season.
Arsenal and Aston Villa are England’s remaining representatives chasing the most prestigious prize, with Manchester United and Tottenham providing live interest in the second tier tournament.
In a competitive chase for top five places, Villa could well find themselves out of the qualification places - but emulate the achievement of the 1982 European Cup winners and they will get an opportunity to defend their Champions League crown.
Both Manchester United and Spurs look strong contenders in the Europa League despite their poor domestic form leaving them highly unlikely to finish in the top half of the table.
So while such a scenario may seem far fetched, the Premier League’s qualifying seven clubs could look like this: The current top four (Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea); the fifth-placed finisher earning entry via Uefa coefficient (Manchester City); the Champions League winners (Aston Villa); the Europa League winners (Manchester United or Tottenham).
