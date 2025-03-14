Thomas Tuchel reveals Arsenal defender Ben White’s new stance on England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben White would “love” to play for England but isn’t yet ready after only recently recovering from injury.

The Arsenal defender has not played for England since leaving the Qatar World Cup for personal reasons, and turned down a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024. Southgate denied reports that White had fallen out with his assistant manager, Steve Holland.

But Thomas Tuchel, the new England manager who officially began his role in January, says White “wants to be back” in the fold.

The defender was not included in Tuchel’s first England squad, announced on Friday ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley, but the manager insisted it was simply a matter of fitness, with White making only two brief Premier League appearances since undergoing knee surgery in November.

Asked if White had turned down a call-up to the squad, Tuchel said: “Absolutely not. He would love to be back, it’s just a bit too early to be back for him given the serious injury that he had. We are monitoring the progress. Now it’s just a question of getting back – he wants to be back.”

open image in gallery Ben White has not played for England since the 2022 World Cup ( PA Wire )

Tuchel did select White’s teenaged teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has impressed this season at left-back under Mikel Arteta.

“I am always impressed with Myles. He plays for the second best team in the country at the moment. Mikel Arteta picks him regularly so this was very impressive from the very start.

“I can understand if it looks like we fast-forward a career already on fast-forward. I can assure you that the talks we have had had a parental vibe, a protective vibe. We thought about, is it our responsibility to not take him? But in the end with injuries [at left-back], and with the maturity, we decided to take him.

“He can handle the pressure. He makes himself available. He proves the point on a weekly basis. He is available three times a week in one of the best teams in Europe. He can handle the heat.”