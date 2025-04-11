Lyon star aims dig at Andre Onana after latest Man United gaffe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lyon star Rayan Cherki has aimed a dig at Andre Onana after the under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper made headlines for another erroneous performance.

Onana failed to cover himself in glory as United were held to a 2-2 draw in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, initially allowing Thiago Almada’s free-kick to skip past him in the first half to put the Red Devils on the back foot.

Ruben Amorim’s side managed to flip the game on its head through goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, before another mistake from Onana saw him parry Corentin Tolisso’s shot right back into the danger area, where Cherki pounced to rescue a late draw for the French giants.

Onana was at the centre of pre-match build-up after he claimed that Man United were on paper a far stronger team than Lyon, which led to former United midfielder and current Lyon star Nemanja Matic to describe the Cameroonian as one of the worst goalkeepers in the club’s history.

Andre Onana failed to silence claims of being “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United” after another erroneous performance ( Action Images via Reuters )

And to add salt to the wounds, Cherki has hit back at Onana’s comments, which he believes were completely disproven after an “afraid” United side sought to defend rather than attack for much of the contest.

“They got the answer themselves,” he said when asked about Onana’s pre-match claim.

“When you see that they come with two defensive midfielders, it’s because they’re particularly afraid of us. I hope they don’t do the same thing there [at Old Trafford].

“We played a full game. We were much better than that team. We showed the full extent of our talent. We know Manchester are a good team. We were never afraid of them. We will never be afraid of them.

“We’re going to go there to play offensively and to prove that we play very good football, with only one goal in mind – victory.”

United’s Europa League campaign now lies on a knife-edge, requiring victory in the home leg to progress to the last four.

Whether Onana keeps his place in the side after his latest gaffe remains to be seen, although manager Amorim and teammate Zirkzee have since spoken out in support of the keeper.

The Red Devils will host Lyon in the return leg of their quarter-final tie next Thursday.