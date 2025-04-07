Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andre Onana does not expect Manchester United’s make-or-break Europa League quarter-final to be easy but has confidently claimed Ruben Amorim’s side are “way better” than Lyon.

Europe’s second-tier competition provides the Red Devils’ only hope of saving their season given they sit 13th in the Premier League standings with just seven matches remaining.

The Europa League offers their only route to silverware and continental qualification, with United knowing glory in next month’s Bilbao finale will secure a Champions League spot on top of the trophy.

Andre Onana kept a clean sheet in the Manchester derby on Sunday ( PA Wire )

Amorim’s men still have a way to go to make it to San Mames and are currently preparing for Thursday’s quarter-final first leg away to Lyon, where goalkeeper Onana heads with focus and no little confidence.

Put to him it is a massive match and United’s season rests on the Europa League, he said: “100 per cent. We all know the importance of this game, so we will go there with a winning mentality.

“It’s not our best season but we still have something big to win, so we will go for it.

“It’s (Lyon) a very good team, we know some of them, but I don’t think we have to focus about them. It’s more about us, what we’re going to do.

“I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are.

“If we go there with a winning mentality and we are focused, we stay compact, together and we follow the game plan, we will be winning the game.

“Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them.”

Onana’s bullish remark will likely raise eyebrows around Lyon, who geared up to host United with a 2-1 comeback win against Lille on Saturday that leaves them fifth in Ligue 1.