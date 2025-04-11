Manchester United investigate treatment of fans after Lyon travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are looking into the treatment of their supporters in Lyon after police used tear gas following Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final.

Thursday’s first leg in France was attended by 2,800 away fans, who were required by local authorities to travel to a conference centre 13 miles away from the city centre to collect wristbands before boarding shuttle buses to the ground.

The significant expense and inconvenience of those demands were compounded by a malfunctioning public transport network and large queues at the pick-up point before being taken to the Groupama Stadium in the east of the city.

More issues were to follow after the 2-2 draw against Lyon with tear gas deployed by police as fans were held back for an hour.

The PA news agency understands United are looking at the issues suffered by fans.

United fan Harry Robinson posted on X: “Frustrating end to United’s game in Lyon.

“Fans warned of an hour’s holdback, but with full access to facilities. French police have locked off the toilets and concourse are now pepper spraying behind riot shields. Thanks for the hospitality.”

Manchester United Supporters Trust chief executive Duncan Drasdo said: “90 per cent of the time on Euro aways if there is aggro it’s with the police rather than local fans.

“Most countries can do this right but there are almost always problems with the French police. All too often they create the aggro they are supposed to be preventing.”

Uefa has been contacted by PA for comment.

PA