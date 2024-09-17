AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as Arne Slot’s men complete comeback win
AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: Goals from Konate, Van Dijk and Szobozslai secured a comeback win for the Reds
Arne Slot celebrated a first European victory as Liverpool head coach as his team defeated AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro to kick off their Champions League campaign with a win.
Things started horribly for the Reds though as Kostas Tsimikas was caught out of position allowing Christian Pulisic to nip into the vacant space and slot home a superb finish with barely two minutes on the clock.
Liverpool responded brilliantly though. They controlled play and dictated the tempo against a deep defensive block. Mo Salah, who twice hit the crossbar, and Cody Gakpo looked hungry to score but the equaliser came courtesy of a defender.
Trent Alexander-Arnold flicked in a free kick and found Ibrahima Konate who nodded past an injured Mike Maignan to pull Liverpool level. A second set piece, this one a corner, put the visitors ahead with Virgil van Dijk heading home.
Late in the second half, Dominik Szobozslai volleyed home a cross from Cody Gakpo to secure the points and send the Reds marching on.
Relive the action with our live blog below:
Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Prime Video Sport:
“A great way to spend my birthday. We have more than 11 players and the ones that came in did well. You wouldn’t have said this after five minutes, but after we did well.
“Losing Saturday was a blow and to be 1-0 down early tonight, you are wondering how we react.
“But if you can play so good it is - I won’t say a disgrace - unbelievable you lose to Forest at home if you can play like this today.
“I would have played Cody Gakpo on Saturday but he played two games for the national side. Today was more a team display than an individual display.”
More from Virgil van Dijk:
“The new manager has come in and has his ideas. There have been small, subtle changes in possession and positioning at times. It’s not that different. We had an amazing time under Jurgen Klopp and, hopefully, we’ll have an amazing time under Arne Slot.”
Liverpool overcome AC Milan at the San Siro
Virgil van Dijk speaking to Prime Video Sport
Virgil van Dijk, spoke to Prime Video Sport about his 50th Champions League match. He said: “I’m very proud to be standing here after 50 appearances, a goal and a win at the San Siro after a difficult start. The way we played after that start was outstanding.”
Arne Slot speaking to Prime Video Sport
Liverpool manager Arne Slot, spoke to Prime Video Sport after the match saying: “It was a great day to celebrate your birthday at a stadium like this – and then to win. I wouldn’t have said this after five minutes, but it went quite well.
“We showed how well we can play on the ball. We like to press high and be really aggressive but we also like to play out from the back and create chances.”
Focus around Europe
Elsewhere in Europe tonight, Kylian Mbappe scored his first Champions League goal since joining Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Stuttgart 3-1 with Antonio Rudiger and Endrick also on the scoresheet.
Sporting earned a 2-0 victory over 10-man Lille after England midfielder Angel Gomes was sent off in the first half. The story of the evening though goes to Bayern Munich.
There were 11 goals in Germany as Harry Kane struck four in a 9-2 Bayern Munich victory over Dinamo Zagreb.
Dominik Szoboszlai secures the points
Szoboszlai’s goal, Liverpool’s third, made it a comfortable victory at the San Siro. Here’s how he scored it:
Liverpool’s next opponents
After cruising through this one, Liverpool will now take on Bologna at Anfield in a few weeks time on October 2nd. A second victory there and they’ll be well on their way to the knockout rounds with six of these league phase matches left to play.
