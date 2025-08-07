The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Premier League top scorer prediction: 11/8, 6/1 & 20/1 Golden Boot tips
Read the latest odds and tips for the Premier League Golden Boot race ahead of the 2025/26 season
Premier League Golden Boot Betting Tips
- Erling Haaland to win the Golden Boot - 11/8 talkSPORT BET
- Alexander Isak to win the Golden Boot - 6/1 Virgin Bet
- Cole Palmer to win the Golden Boot - 20/1 e/w Bet365
Mohamed Salah had plenty of reasons to smile at the end of last season with his goals having played a huge role in Liverpool’s run to the Premier League title.
The Egyptian scored 29 league goals to claim not only a league winner’s medal, but also the Premier League Golden Boot prize for a record-equaling fourth time, making a mockery of his 12/1 pre-season price on betting sites in the process.
Bettors won’t get anything like that kind of price on Salah this season, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland the early favourite in the Premier League top scorer odds.
Haaland is a two-time Golden Boot winner, but the race for the individual honour is set to be a fierce one this season with Arsenal’s Swedish striker Viktor Gykoeres and Liverpool’s new frontman Hugo Ekitike adding to an already lengthy list of potential winners.
Premier League Golden Boot prediction: Haaland to return to previous form
Manchester City were uncharacteristically poor last season as their bid for a fifth straight title ended with a third-placed finish, 13 points behind Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola’s side toiled at times but rallied to finish in the Champions League spots, eventually putting together a solid run of form at the end of the season.
Star striker Erling Haaland was odds-on with football betting sites to secure a third straight Golden Boot last season, but he managed ‘just’ 22 goals and finished third in the standings behind Salah and Alexander Isak.
The summer signings of Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and James Trafford have improved the City squad as Guardiola looks to return them to the lofty heights of previous seasons, and Haaland remains key to that.
The Norwegian has scored 85 goals in just 97 appearances in the English top flight, and finding a way to maximise his talents again will be vital if City are to sustain another title challenge.
If Guardiola can get the best out of Haaland once more, then the Norwegian might have a third Premier League title to go with a third Golden Boot come the end of the season.
Premier League Golden Boot prediction 1: Erling Haaland to win the Golden Boot - 11/8 talkSPORT BET
Premier League Golden Boot tip: Potential value on Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak finished second in the race for the Golden Boot in 2024/25, six goals behind Mo Salah but with five fewer penalties scored.
The Sweden international’s season was characterised by a scintillating eight-game run that saw him score 11 goals and cement his status as one of the world’s top strikers.
What makes a bet on him particularly interesting is that his current Premier League odds could shorten should he make a much-talked-about move to Premier League champions Liverpool.
He would be widely expected to lead the line for the Reds in their title defence, though Golden Boot competition would likely come from new teammates Salah and Ekitike.
But whatever happens, if he can keep up his previous level of goalscoring and fitness throughout next season, he could be an interesting outside shout for the Golden Boot no matter where he ends up playing.
Premier League Golden Boot tip 2: Alexander Isak to win the Golden Boot - 6/1 Virgin Bet
Plenty of eyes will be on Chelsea this season after the Blues won the inaugural Club World Cup, with fans and pundits alike expecting an immediate improvement on last season after making some notable additions.
But despite another noticeable transfer outlay, it will no doubt be Cole Palmer who leads the way for Enzo Maresca’s side as they bid to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.
Though Palmer went on a long run without goal involvements last season, he ended it with two crucial goals in the Club World Cup final to remind fans that he remains Chelsea’s key player.
The England international already has a second-place finish in the race for the Golden Boot in 2023/24, scoring 22 goals in 34 appearances despite Chelsea struggling at points. Now, with a more settled situation at Stamford Bridge, both Palmer and Chelsea could well kick on this season.
With his superb ability from free-kicks and duties as Chelsea’s penalty taker, Palmer could well notch up 20+ goals again. If he gets near that number again, he could represent excellent each-way value on Premier League betting sites.
Premier League Golden Boot tip: Cole Palmer to win the Golden Boot - 20/1 e/w Bet365
