World Darts Championship Day 13 betting tips

Over 16.5 180s in Bunting vs Woodhouse - 5/2 BoyleSports

Van Gerwen most 180s, highest checkout and to win against De Graaf - 2/1 BetVictor

Joyce to take the first set vs Littler - 9/4 William Hill

Treble pays 27/1 with William Hill

World Darts Championship Day 13 betting preview

With reigning champion Luke Humphries out of the tournament, the draw is wide open for either a new name on the trophy or an old one to add to their record.

Humphries was beaten 4-1 by two-time champion Peter Wright, who will feel confident he can be crowned champion for the first time since 2022 but there are at least two men in action tonight who will be pushing him all the way.

There is another full day of action from Ally Pally with day 13 getting underway at 12.30pm, and we’ve picked out three bets which combine to make a 27/1 treble with William Hill.

Stephen Bunting vs Luke Woodhouse prediction

Stephen Bunting has gone about his business pretty quietly so far and cruised into the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Madars Razma.

He will be full of confidence going into tonight’s match with fellow Englishman Luke Woodhouse, after winning nine of their last 10 meetings.

But it’s doubtful he will have it all his own way against a player who has already beaten seeds Mike de Decker and Damon Heta.

Darts betting sites have the Liverpudlian at 7/20 for the win and you can get 10/11 on over 5.5 sets but because we think this one could be a long one we’re looking at the 180 market.

Woodhouse has already hit 16 maximums across his three victories so far, and his last match with Heta saw 15 180s in the 4-3 win.

We think this one should see even more, so how about 5/2 for 16.5 with BoyleSports?

World Darts Championship prediction 1: Over 16.5 180s - 5/2 BoyleSports

Michael van Gerwen vs Jeffrey de Graaf prediction

Another man who will fancy his chances of adding to his three world titles is Michael van Gerwen who beat last year’s quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan in the last round.

Dolan might have taken the first set, but the Dutchman then went on a run of eight straight legs to take control of the tie, before eventually coming through 4-2.

He takes on Dutch-born Swede Jeffrey de Graaf tonight, after he dumped Gary Anderson out in the second round, with a 3-0 win.

He followed it up with victory over Filipino Paolo Nebrida on Sunday but the competition goes up to a whole new level tonight.

Betting apps show Van Gerwen at 1/5 for the win and De Graaf at 17/4, and we can’t see this being anything but a convincing win for the three-time champion.

World Darts Championship prediction 2: Van Gerwen most 180s, highest checkout and win - 2/1 BetVictor

Luke Littler vs Ryan Joyce prediction

Luke Littler is now the favourite to be crowned champion next month at 4/5 with betting sites and we have already seen flashes of what the youngster is capable of.

After bursting on to the scene at last year’s World Championship there wasn’t the fairytale finish everyone hoped for when he was beaten 7-4 in the final by Humphries, but could this be his year?

Ryan Joyce will have to be at his best if he is to claim what would be the shock of the tournament and although we agree with the betting sites who have him as the huge outsider at 11/2, he could take the lead.

Little has been a slow starter in matches so far, which is ok if you have the form like he showed against Ian White, when he hit 12 180s in just 21 legs.

You can get 17/10 on less than 4.5 sets but we’re backing Joyce to take the early lead at 9/4 to take the first set.

World Darts Championship prediction 3: Joyce to take the first set - 9/4 William Hill

