World Darts Championship 2026 prize money: How much does the winner earn?
Luke Littler takes on Gian van Veen for the world title at Alexandra Palace
The winner of the 2026 World Darts Championship will scoop a record £1m prize – double the money Luke Littler won 12 months ago.
This year’s 128 players were playing for a £5m prize pool in total, with everyone guaranteed to take home at least £15,000.
The eight quarter-finalists all won at least £100,000, with the beaten semi-finallists earning £200,000 and the runner-up taking home £400,000.
Littler is the favourite to get his hands on the biggest prize money in darts history. The 18-year-old is back at Alexandra Palace as the reigning world champion and the world No 1 after a stunning year which has seen him win the UK Open, World Matchplay, Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship.
But he is up against the European champion, Gian van Veen, after the big Dutchman produced a stunning display to knock out two-time world champion Gary Anderson in the semi-finals.
Asked about the £1m carrot following his semi-final win over Ryan Searle, Littler replied: “It’s a massive prize, but it’s the trophy on the stage, it’s not the money. I’m repeating myself, but ever since the Grand Slam I have just said I want to go back-to-back. So hopefully I can lift the trophy again and think about the money after.
“It feels great, not many people have done it, the first three World Championships reaching the final. I have joined a short list of people doing that. Now obviously the only goal is to join the list of people going back-to-back champions.”
The final takes place tonight, Saturday 3 January.
World Darts Championship 2026 prize money
First round: £15,000
Second round: £25,000
Third round: £35,000
Fourth round: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £100,000
Semi-final: £200,000
Runner-up: £400,000
Winner: £1,000,000
