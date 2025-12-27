World Darts Championship 2026 prize money: How much does the winner earn?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winner of the 2026 World Darts Championship will scoop a record £1m prize – double the money Luke Littler won 12 months ago.

This year’s 128 players are playing for a £5m prize pool in total, with everyone guaranteed to take home at least £15,000.

The eight quarter-finallists are all set to win at least £100,000, with the beaten semi-finallists earning £200,000 and the runner-up taking home £400,000.

Littler is the favourite to get his hands on the biggest prize money in darts history. The 18-year-old returns to Alexandra Palace as the reigning world champion, the world No 1 and the player everyone else wants to beat – or perhaps just wants to avoid – after a stunning year which has seen him win the UK Open, World Matchplay, Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship.

Littler's dominance is reminiscent of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, who often felt they had their opponent beaten before they made it on to stage. The teenager is beginning to have the same aura, but does not know whether the opening notes of his walk-on song “Greenlight” has opponents shaking.

“I don’t know about a head start, but it’s just a game of darts,” Littler said. “Do people crumble when they hear Greenlight? That’s what they have in their head. They can decide that. I’ve still got darts to play, and there’s a World Championship here.”

The final will take place on 3 January.

World Darts Championship 2026 prize money

First round: £15,000

Second round: £25,000

Third round: £35,000

Fourth round: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £100,000

Semi-final: £200,000

Runner-up: £400,000

Winner: £1,000,000