World Darts Championship quarter-finals betting preview

The final eight of the World Darts Championships are locked in and we are set to start 2025 with another cracking day of action from Ally Pally.

This year’s tournament hasn’t failed to disappoint so far, with drama, withdrawals, shock exits and a rowdy crowd enjoying the festivities.

It’s still a surprise to see a quarter-final lineup without defending champion Luke Humphries but for the eight players who are in action on Wednesday, it’s a huge opportunity for them to take advantage.

The action gets underway at 12:45pm, and we’ve put together three top tips which combine to make a 27/1 treble with Betfred.

Michael van Gerwen vs Callan Rydz prediction

Michael van Gerwen, who is chasing his fourth title at Ally Pally, was in impressive form in his last match, with a 4-2 win over Jeffrey de Graaf.

The Dutchman, who won his last title in 2019, won the opening two sets without dropping a single leg before the Swede won six of the next seven legs to draw level.

Van Gerwen stepped up his level and took the match, winning six legs in a row and averaging over 100.

He faces the unseeded Englishman Callan Rydz after he narrowly overcame qualifier Robert Owen 4-3 to reach the last eight for the second time.

The darts betting sites price Van Gerwen at 4/9 for the win, with Rydz 7/4 to reach the last four for the first time.

World Darts Championship prediction 1: Van Gerwen most 180s and win the match - 21/10 BoyleSports

Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting prediction

After beating Humphries in the last round Peter Wright will be full of confidence ahead of his quarter-final with Liverpudlian Stephen Bunting.

He secured his place in the last eight, for the seventh time, with a 4-1 win over the defending champion, averaging 100.93 and finishing with a 70 per cent success rate on the doubles and he will need to keep up that form if he is to beat Bunting in the evening session.

‘The Bullet’ lost just three legs in his fourth-round match, thrashing Luke Woodhouse 4-0 to reach the last eight for the fourth time.

Betting apps show Bunting as the favourite at 16/25 and the Scot at 6/4 to reach his first semi-final since winning the tournament in 2022.

When it comes to experience of the big occasions Wright has it in bucketfuls and he knows exactly what it takes to win at Ally Pally and that could give him the edge on Wednesday, but it’s going to be close.

World Darts Championship prediction 2: Over 7.5 sets - 10/11 BetVictor

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall prediction

Last up on New Year’s Day is the betting sites’ favourite to be crowned champion Luke Littler, up against his friend and fellow Englishman Nathan Aspinall.

Littler’s route to the last eight wasn’t quite as convincing as many thought, only securing a narrow 4-3 win over Ryan Joyce on Monday.

The 17-year-old averaged 103.14 as he reached the last eight for the second successive year but he will need to sharpen up his game against Aspinall after securing just 14 of his 48 double attempts.

‘The Asp’ on the other hand dropped just two legs in his 4-0 whitewash of Ricardo Pietreczko to reach his first quarter-final since back-to-back appearances in the last four in 2019 and 2020.

The two players have met eight times over the last 12 months with Littler winning all but one and we expect him to add to that tally on Wednesday.

World Darts Championship prediction 3: Littler to win 5-3 - 11/2 Betfred

