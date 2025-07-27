Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 21 route and updates with Tadej Pogacar set to be crowned in Paris
The Tour de France reaches its conclusion with the final stage set to finish on the Champs-Elysees - but there’s a twist
After three weeks of gruelling riding, the Tour de France comes to an end in Paris today.
It marks a return to the French capital for the grand finale after last year’s was moved to Nice because of the Olympic Games.
All eyes will be on Tadej Pogacar as he only needs to cross the finish line to cement a fourth Tour crown, while plenty of others hope to take one of the most coveted Stage victories.
Three ascents of the narrow, cobbled Cote de la Butte Montmartre, a recent addition to the parcours, could prove decisive as the tired riders head towards a nervy finish on the iconic Champs-Elysees straight - but will it come down to the traditional sprint, or will Pogacar sign off with a fifth stage win?
Follow all the action on Stage 21 with the liveblog below:
Stage 20 recap
Kaden Groves won stage 20 of the Tour de France from a breakaway in Pontarlier as Tadej Pogacar came through the penultimate day unscathed to ensure he will wear yellow into Paris on Sunday.
Groves left Frank van den Broek and Briton Jake Stewart behind with 16 kilometres of the rolling 184km stage from Nantua remaining, taking advantage of their hesitancy to quickly build a lead as he won by 55 seconds from Van den Broek, completing a trilogy with wins in all three Grand Tours.
Behind, the peloton rolled in some seven minutes down, happy to survive a damp day that saw several riders crash as Pogacar retained his four minute 24 second lead over rival Jonas Vingegaard on the last day before Paris.
Groves clinches first Tour de France stage victory as Pogacar closes in on title
Stage 21 preview
The finishing line of the Tour de France is in sight and after three gruelling weeks - more so than normal - Tadej Pogacar is now just a few hours away from claiming his fourth Tour trophy as his Hall of Fame-level career continues.
He and Jonas Vingegaard will finish one and two on the podium for the fifth straight Tour, having split the last six between them, while Pogacar will also take home the King of the Mountains jersey and four stage wins.
And that number could rise to five on a tricky, punchy final day, a far cry from the usual procession into Paris and frenzied sprint finish - although that could still happen on the revamped stage 21.
Stage 21 start time
The final stage of the Tour de France has a later start time than usual: 4.10pm local time (3.10pm BST), with an expected finish time of around 7.25pm local time (6.25pm BST).
Good afternoon
Bonjour et bienvenue to the final stage of the Tour de France!
It’s been a gruelling three weeks, but it finally comes to an end today on cycling’s most iconic finishing straight, the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Tadej Pogacar only needs to stay on his bike to seal yellow - but could he sign off in style with a fifth stage win?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments