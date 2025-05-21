Tour de France unveils dramatic change to final stage of 2025 route

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The traditional processional final stage of the Tour de France will be considerably tougher this year, with the race organisers introducing three climbs of Montmartre - meaning the battle for the yellow jersey could yet be decided on the last day of the race.

Typically stage 21 of the Tour is an affair for the sprinters, an unofficial sprinting world championships, with several passages of a finishing circuit in the centre of Paris and the finish line on the iconic Champs-Elysees.

But inspired by the brilliant reception of the Olympic Games last summer, which saw thousands of spectators cramming onto the streets of Montmartre to cheer on the riders, race organisers ASO have opted to include a circuit of Montmartre itself in the route plan for this year’s final stage.

The full route was revealed on Wednesday. The 132.3km stage will begin in Mantes-la-Ville before heading to Paris, 51.7km into the race, with four passes of the classic Champs-Elysees circuit ahead of a new circuit including the Montmartre district.

The riders will climb the category-four hill, the 1.1km Cote de la Butte Montmartre, which averages 5.9% in gradient, and pass the Sacré-Coeur basilica three times. They will head back to the Champs-Elysees in between each passage before returning to the traditional finishing straight for the final time.

The final climb is just 6.1km from the finish and could seriously alter the complexion of the race.

Last year’s final stage took place outside Paris for the first time since 1905, instead moving to Nice for a time-trial, due to the French capital gearing up to host the Olympics.

This year’s innovation will divide opinion. The three late category-four climbs will present a logistical challenge, with a large peloton moving through very narrow streets and jostling for position ahead of each ascent to avoid losing time. Both the general classification and sprinters’ teams will be fighting to be at the front of the bunch.

As the speeds ramp up as the race gets closer to the finish line, what is always a nerve-wracking watch could be more stressful than usual - compounded by the riders’ fatigue at the end of three long weeks of racing.

The climbs and cobbled roads of Montmartre could see some sprinters distanced, while they could also provide GC riders a springboard for a late attack if the overall standings are not sewn up by them. A breakaway could theoretically launch on the final climb and stay clear of the peloton for the final 6km.

Traditionally the yellow jersey’s lead is not challenged on what is normally a processional stage, complete with champagne en route to Paris for the victorious team, but the top 10 could feasibly change shape with minor riders battling it out on the late climbs.

The change to the route could also see more sprinters drop out than usual before the race even gets to Paris, rather than fighting to stay within the time cut in the Tour’s mountainous final week.