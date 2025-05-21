Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 11 updates, route and results as race returns to mountains
Road stages resume with another hilly day in the Apennines and Primoz Roglic scrambling to make up time
The 2025 Giro d’Italia heads back into the hills with a tough outing in the Apennines, which could yet see a further shakeup of the general classification.
It’s officially classed as a ‘hilly’ rather than mountainous stage, but the 186km run from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monti features 3,850m of elevation and gain and a behemoth of a climb in the category one Alpe San Pellegrino, which last featured in the Giro 25 years ago.
The stage comes after an intriguing battle on stage 10’s time-trial, in which Daan Hoole took a maiden Grand Tour stage victory, denying Josh Tarling a double against the clock after winning stage two’s shorter contre-la-montre in Albania.
The GC contenders struggled in wet conditions later on but Primoz Roglic, having slipped to 10th on Sunday, made up more than a minute of his time deficit to reignite his bid for a second maglia rosa after victory in 2023.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
Stage 11 preview
The 2025 Giro d’Italia heads back into the hills with a tough outing in the Apennines, which could yet see a further shakeup of the general classification.
It’s officially classed as a ‘hilly’ rather than mountainous stage, but the 186km run from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monto features 3,850m of elevation and gain and a behemoth of a climb in the category one Alpe San Pellegrino, which last featured in the Giro 25 years ago.
Like many of the major climbs in this year’s race it comes halfway through the stage, with its slopes averaging 8.8% for 13.7km but ramping up to a hideous 19% on its upper reaches. It’s the first major climb of the day after a lumpy first 80km and we could see a replay of stage eight, with a frantic early battle to get into the breakway before an escape group eventually settles down on a climb.
Giro d’Italia Stage 11 preview: Map, standings and route to Castelnovo ne’ Monti
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia!
With all the time-trialling out the way after stage 10, today the race heads back into the mountains (technically it’s hilly, but there’s an Alpe on the parcours today, so that feels a bit of an understatement).
We’ll have all the build-up and action right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments