Who is leading the Tour de France? Yellow jersey and general classification standings

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has stamped his authority on the 2025 Tour de France, wrestling back the yellow jersey from previous leader Ben Healy and demolishing all his rivals on stage 12 of the race and continuing his dominance through the Pyrenees.

Stage 12 saw the first real mountain test of the Tour and Pogacar - despite suffering a late crash in the closing kilometres of stage 11 - passed with flying colours, powering away from his rivals on the lower slopes of the infamous hors-categorie Hautacam.

He put even more time into closest challenger Jonas Vingegaard, who was further weakened by his key mountain lieutenants Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, and Simon Yates all enduring bad days at the office in the opening Pyrenean stage.

Pogacar won his third stage of this Tour - having already won stages four and seven - at the summit finish and moved back into yellow after spending spells in the race lead during the opening week.

Ireland’s Healy, who moved into the race lead with an audacious breakaway raid on stage 10, was dropped early on stage 12 and fell to 11th overall.

And Pogacar continued his masterclass with back-to-back stage wins as he won stage 13’s mountainous time trial, extending his gap over Vingegaard to more than four minutes despite a better performance from the Dane. The defending champion became the youngest rider to reach 21 Tour de France stage wins with his victory atop the Peyragudes category-one climb, and looks set to continue smashing records and his rivals all the way to Paris.

In theory, Pogacar could win three of the four jerseys; he is ineligible for the best young rider classification, at 26, but is the only threat to Jonathan Milan’s fragile hold on the green points jersey after Mathieu van der Poel abandoned the race ahead of the final week, and he could yet claim the mountains classification too.

Here is how the riders stand in each classification after stage 16 of the Tour de France.

Pogacar dedicated his stage 12 win to 19-year-old cyclist Samuele Privitera, who died after a fall in a race on Wednesday ( AP )

Stage 16 results

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step) in 4:03:19 Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), same time Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) +4” Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step) +14” Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) +43” Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) +45” Enric Mas (Movistar) +53” Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) +1’17” Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +1’51” Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +1’53”

General classification

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) in 58:24:46 Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) +4:15 Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +9:03 Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) +11:04 Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +11:42 Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea - B&B Hotels) +13:20 Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +14:50 Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) +17:01 Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) +17:52 Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +20:45

Points classification

Jonathan Milan (Lidl‑Trek) 251 pts Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 240 pts Biniam Girmay (Intermarché‑Wanty) 169 pts Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step) 150 pts Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) 135 pts

King of the mountains (KOM) classification

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 60 pts Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) 60 pts Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 48 pts Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) 39 pts Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech) 38 pts

Young riders’ classification