Brendon McCullum reveals plan for Mark Wood and Jofra Archer as England bid to ‘blow teams away’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendon McCullum is reluctant to wrap Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in cotton wool after assembling an arsenal of quicks for England that could “blow teams away”.

England’s need for speed which they view as critical to regaining the Ashes in Australia this winter places added importance on the shoulders of Wood and Archer, both of whom have had stop-start careers.

Wood has been sidelined since August due to a stress fracture in his right elbow and Archer is so far on a diet of white-ball only cricket on his latest comeback from injuries to his bowling arm and back.

The pair are in India ahead of McCullum starting his reign as England head coach in all formats but there is supplementary firepower from Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson.

While Mahmood and Atkinson might be a fraction slower than the rest, all of England’s half dozen pace options can average in the mid-80mph range, meaning they do not have to rely on one or two players.

“While the guys are fit and they’re firing and they’re enjoying playing, you don’t want to hold them back,” McCullum said.

“I wouldn’t imagine that we’d be doing too much of that cotton-wool treatment.

“(You have to) plan as if you live for ever but live as if you die tomorrow, you’ve got to have ideas in your head and that’s why we’ve been open about us wanting to build a battery of fast bowlers.

open image in gallery Jofra Archer is hoping to return to Test cricket in 2025 ( PA Wire )

“Pace just adds that little bit of uncomfortableness for the opposition and allows a bit more margin for error too. It also gives the chance to potentially blow teams away and get on top.”

McCullum is looking to rejuvenate England’s limited-overs teams after their surrender of both World Cup crowns and his reign starts in Kolkata with the first of five T20s against India on Wednesday evening.

The trip, which includes three ODIs, acts as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy starting next month and McCullum, who has local knowledge of the conditions having played for and coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, believes making regular inroads into the home side’s batting will be key.

“Over here, you do need to be taking wickets,” McCullum said.

“Because ground size and Indian pitches are pretty good, so if you’re not chipping away in the wicket column, then scores can get pretty big. We’ll be looking to try and take wickets, and having that extra little bit of pace helps.

open image in gallery Mark Wood missed much of 2024 through injury ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I know this is going to be a tough tour but I’m super excited. I’m desperate for us to play a really watchable brand of cricket, with the talent we have there’s no reason we can’t.”

While England have not settled on an XI, wicketkeeper duties will go to Phil Salt or Jamie Smith, with captain Jos Buttler preparing to resume his role as a specialist batter at number three.

Buttler seemed to have rediscovered his mojo after returning from a long injury lay-off in the Caribbean before Christmas, having cut a doleful figure in their twin World Cup disappointments, and McCullum suggested the 34-year-old might still have his best days in front of him.

“Sometimes when you get that opportunity to lead in the latter part of your career, there’s times where you can be a little bit desperate for success,” said McCullum, who confirmed Harry Brook as England’s white-ball vice-captain.

“That can create frustration and it doesn’t become quite as enjoyable. If you can let yourself go a little bit with nothing to prove, other than trying to get the best out of those around you, sometimes it can free your game up even more and you can end up performing really strongly.

“Jos is excited about the next little while and I’m sure you’ll see him smile when we’re out on the field. His best years could definitely be ahead of him.”

PA