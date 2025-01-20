Australia retain Women's Ashes as sloppy England slip to another heavy defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beth Mooney starred as Australia routed England by 57 runs in the first T20 international to retain the Ashes with the minimum of fuss.

The hosts needed only 16 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground to claim the two points they required to take an unassailable 8-0 lead in the series with Mooney's 75 the backbone of a challenging total of 198 for seven.

Heather Knight's side - who now have only pride for which to play in the remaining two T20 fixtures and the single Test match - were set a record-equalling target of 199 to stay alive, but despite the best efforts of Sophia Dunkley, who blasted a defiant 59, they never got close.

England endured a dreadful start to their chase with openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge falling inside the opening seven balls with just four on the board.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Dunkley set about the task of rebuilding the innings with relish, the returning Dunkley hitting Kim Garth for three sixes in the fourth over as they reached 48 for two, only for Sciver-Brunt to be bowled for 20 by Alana King from the first ball of the fifth.

England emerged from the power play three down - but with 62 runs to their name - and as Dunkley completed her 50 off just 24 balls and they reached the halfway point on 96 for three.

open image in gallery Australian leggies Georgia Wareham and Alana King put England in a spin ( Getty Images )

Knight fell leg before for 18 attempting to reverse sweep King from the first ball after drinks and when McGrath bowled Dunkley for a 30-ball 59, the writing looked to be on the wall.

Amy Jones made 12 from 11 balls and Sophie Ecclestone was caught for 13 in the deep as she attempted to ignite a late charge, and swift exits for Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell saw Australia home in style.

open image in gallery Heather Knight's side suffered a fourth consecutive defeat ( Getty Images )

Knight had earlier put Australia in and saw them get off to a flying start as a combination of enterprising batting, wayward bowling and poor fielding hampered the tourists' efforts to limit their intent.

The opening three overs went for 38 with Dean's first alone costing 17, four of them after Bell had spilled a top edge from opener Georgia Voll and seen the ball trickle over the boundary.

However, the pace bowler made amends when she trapped Voll in front with only two more runs having been added and the early charge abated as Australia made it to the end of the power play on 47 for one.

Mooney was dropped behind on 16 and as left-hander Phoebe Litchfield opened up - at one point launching a switch-hit six over deep cover - the hosts reached the halfway point at 90 with the loss of just one wicket.

open image in gallery Beth Mooney played superbly after England had granted her a life ( AP )

However, Litchfield departed for a 20-ball 25 after being brilliantly run out by Knight and although Mooney completed a half-century off 37 balls, Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland soon followed after, lofting Dean to Wyatt-Hodge in the deep.

Mooney, who along with Australia captain Tahlia McGrath (26) added 45 runs from just 17 balls for the fifth wicket, finally fell when Freya Kemp lured her out of her ground and she was stumped by Jones with the score on 168 for six, and her side went on to add a further 30 runs for the loss of Grace Harris.

PA