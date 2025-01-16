‘Unlucky lad’ Josh Tongue progressing nicely after long injury lay-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England seamer Josh Tongue has got Australia in his sights as he looks to put an end to 18 months of injury woe with a long-awaited comeback in Sydney.

Long before Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse made their impressive arrivals on the Test stage, Tongue was the up and coming seamer who England picked to freshen up their pace attack.

In June 2023 he was riding high, taking five for 66 against Ireland on his international debut at Lord’s before returning later that month for a highly-charged Ashes clash.

The occasion is best remembered for Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping but newcomer Tongue played a vital hand for his side, dismissing David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings.

But the 27-year-old’s progress came to shuddering halt a few weeks later, suffering a freak pectoral injury that left him sidelined for a year before a planned comeback was wrecked by a hamstring problem.

He is now finally eyeing a long-awaited comeback, training hard on the England Lions tour Down Under hoping to be on the teamsheet on January 29 for the unofficial Test against Australia A.

“It’s been a tough time, I feel like I’m an unlucky lad but hopefully I’ve had my share,” Tongue told the PA news agency.

“I’ve been building my fitness up and, although I know I’m not at 100 per cent yet, I’m progressing nicely.

“If everything goes well in the next couple of weeks I’ll be putting my name in the hat for the last game of the tour.

It was an amazing year for me in 2023 and I proved I could take big wickets in big games Josh Tongue

“The pec feels good, the best it’s been in ages, and it’s been nice to get back to my full run-up. I’ve been bowling at batters again, which I hadn’t done in a while.

“The first time I bowled at Alex Davies I was just hoping I didn’t hit the side-netting, but I nicked him off at one point. I’ve still got it!”

England will be hoping that is the case. Tongue remains highly thought of and has every chance of being back in Australia for next winter’s Ashes campaign if he finds form with Nottinghamshire over the summer.

Should that call come, he already knows he has the skills to match up.

“It was an amazing year for me in 2023 and I proved I could take big wickets in big games,” he said.

“I’ve got a few family members and mates who like to mention (his Ashes wickets), but I know I can do it at that level. If I’m fit and bowling well, hopefully I’ve got a sniff of getting back into that England side.

“I’ve had a few messages. Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) told me, ‘stay strong through this, it will all be good on the other side’ and I saw (director of cricket) Rob Key at a camp in Cape Town.

“Everyone has kept in contact over the past year and been very supportive. They just want to see me back playing and that’s what I want as well.

“It’s a big year coming up and anything could happen, as I know. I just want to get through this trip, start the season well with Notts and then we’ll see how it goes after that.

“I’m not putting any pressure on myself but it would be good to get some overs under my belt and pick up a few wickets again.”