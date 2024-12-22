Joe Root back in England ODI squad after a year away but Ben Stokes misses out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Stokes has been left out of England’s squad for the Champions Trophy in February and March next year due to injury.

Test captain Stokes, who has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup, had said he was open to returning to the white-ball set-up following Brendon McCullum’s appointment as head coach across all formats in September.

However, the 33-year-old was not included in a 15-man party announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday having suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem during the recent Test series in New Zealand.

Stokes previously missed the summer series against Sri Lanka and the first Test against Pakistan in the autumn due to hamstring issues.

A statement read: “Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as he continues to be assessed following a left hamstring injury sustained during the third Test match against New Zealand earlier this month.”

Joe Root does return to the squad having been away from the international white-ball scene for over a year and Jos Buttler is back as captain after missing the ODI team’s most recent series in the West Indies.

Joe Root will hope to translate Test form back into the 50-over arena ( AP )

Liam Livingstone, who impressed as skipper in Buttler’s absence, returns to the ranks but Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Reece Topley all miss out after failing to further their claims in the Caribbean.

Jofra Archer did do enough to prove his fitness and fellow seamer Saqib Mahmood is included despite limited opportunities. Jacob Bethell also features having impressed in the Test arena in New Zealand.

The squad will also play five T20 internationals and three ODIs in India from January before travelling to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Spinner Rehan Ahmed will feature in the initial T20 leg of the tour before dropping out, while Root will only link up with the squad when the ODI programme begins.

England squad for one-day international series in India and ICC Champions Trophy:Jos Buttler (Lancashire, capt), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham).

*Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) to feature in IT20 series in India, with Root not involved.