Ben Stokes hit by fresh injury blow as England toil in third Test

England captain Ben Stokes suffered another injury setback as his side endured a demoralising day in Hamilton.

New Zealand battered the tourists into submission as they set a vast target of 658 on the third evening of the third Test at Seddon Park before Ben Duckett and the embattled Zak Crawley were wiped out late on.

Crawley was dismissed for the sixth time in six attempts by his tormentor Matt Henry in the closing moments, lbw for five to leave him with just 52 runs at an average of 8.66.

He left the pitch with what looked to be some choice words for umpire Adrian Holdstock, who erred with the bowler on a tight call, although his real problems lie closer to home.

Yet despite a horrendous scorecard, which ended with England flailing at 18 for two, they somehow had even bigger concerns.

They have already secured the series with thumping wins in Christchurch and Wellington, rendering a blowout in this dead rubber lower on their list of priorities than the fitness of their skipper.

Stokes left the field clutching his left hamstring in an elongated afternoon session, pulling up in his follow through and immediately leaving the field two balls into an over.

It was his 13th of the innings, 37th of the match and 67th of the trip – a significantly increased workload than anything he has managed over the past 18 months.

The 33-year-old badly tore the same muscle in August while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, missing the next four Tests. He had previously undergone a major operation on his left knee at the back end of last year, undergoing a punishing rehabilitation regime in a bid to resume his work as a fully functioning all-rounder.

He has spoken contentedly about rejoining the seam attack in New Zealand, pitching in with his fellow pace men and taking seven wickets – including three late scalps to finish off the second Test.

But England will now be concerned that he has taken on too much, raising question marks over his ability to take on such a role in the year ahead – which culminates in the hotly-anticipated Ashes in Australia.

More immediately, a lucrative stint for MI Cape Town in the South African T20 league next month and a theoretical white-ball comeback in time for February’s Champions Trophy look in serious doubt.

A brief statement from a team spokesperson confirmed Stokes was “receiving treatment” and required “further assessment” before a decision was made on his availability to bat in what is surely a wild goose chase.

Stokes’ setback was in keeping with a thoroughly miserable outing for England, who toiled away joylessly as their hosts took the game ever further from their grasp.

Resuming on 136 for three after a washed out morning session, they moved mercilessly to 453 all out, Kane Williamson cashing in some cheap runs to ring up his 33rd Test century and seventh at a venue where he now averages a remarkable 94.94.

Matthew Potts had earlier removed Rachin Ravindra after an oddly sedate knock of 44, but England mostly kept their fast bowlers under wraps.

Perhaps wary of seeing another soldier go down, they handed Carse and Gus Atkinson just nine overs between them and leant heavily on Shoaib Bashir’s off-spin.

He struggled to build pressure despite churning through 36 overs, conceding an eye-watering 170 runs and taking the consolation scalps of Williamson and Glenn Phillips as they swung for the fences.

The 21-year-old ends 2024 with 49 Test wickets and more overs than any other bowler in the world, but the fact his average has now ticked back over 40 is a reminder that he has yet to nail the role.

Things got increasingly farcical as England waited and waited for a declaration that never came.

At one stage Harry Brook took the new ball with his very occasional medium-pacers, a curiosity few can have expected to witness, and Joe Root took one for 17 in a solitary over.

Jacob Bethell also got through 14.2 overs of left-arm spin, opening his international account with three for 72. He took the last two wickets in two balls, spoiling the crowd’s fun after Tim Southee picked out long-on in his final innings before retirement.

The tailender was clapped to the crease by England coach Brendon McCullum, his old Test captain, and offered his second guard of honour but failed to add to his collection of 98 sixes. Only three men, Stokes, McCullum and Adam Gilchrist, have managed a hundred.

Southee still managed to end the day on a high, bowling Duckett as he inexplicably charged at the veteran’s fourth delivery.

Crawley, in desperate need of a score, survived one lbw shout on DRS but could not escape a second and looked bitterly unhappy as he stomped towards the pavilion.