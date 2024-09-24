Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England bowler Mark Wood has revealed the elbow injury, that has ruled him out until 2025, means he is also unable to “pick up his kids with his right arm”.

The 34-year-old was ruled out of the rest of 2024 with “bone stress” in his right elbow, following a routine scan on an old injury.

That news came after he was already sidelined from England duty with a groin problem, and he will also now miss the winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

“There is nothing I can really do on my right side,” Wood told BBC’s Test Match Special.

“I have been told to stop picking my kids up with my right arm. I have to do everything with my left.”

Wood, is hoping to be fit to return in early 2025 but is due to have further tests in the next few days to establish the extent of the injury.

Wood previously had surgery on the elbow in 2022 and admitted he was surprised to discover the extent of the issue this time around.

“It was a bizarre injury,” he added. “I had a bit of a groin tweak and went for a scan with a stiff elbow, which is not uncommon for a fast bowler.

“I was thinking I might need an injection, which would give me a perfect time period with having the groin injury. They said I have some bone stress in my elbow,” added Wood. “I must have been playing with it.

“They were worried it would be a stress fracture but I have got to see a specialist in another few days to determine that.”

Wood’s last England appearance came last month, in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. He bowled just 18.2 overs in the two innings, taking two wickets for 67 as England won by five wickets.

“I have been down this path before and will put in all the hard yards behind the scenes,” Wood shared on social media.

“I am very proud to represent my country and there is no better feeling. See you for some rockets in 2025!”