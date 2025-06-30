England unchanged for second India Test as Jofra Archer leaves camp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have named an unchanged line-up for the second Test against India this week with Jofra Archer leaving the camp for a family emergency.

The hope is that pace bowler Archer’s much ballyhooed return to Test cricket – he hasn’t played in the five-day format since 2021 – will now come at Lord’s in the third Test after being forced to temporarily take time away from the group.

He is expected to return on Tuesday to train with Ben Stokes’ side, though it remains unclear when he will be made available to play for Sussex.

“Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today’s training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency,” read a short statement by the ECB. “He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow.”

The 30-year-old pace bowler, who has not played Test cricket since February 2021, returns to the England set-up following a thrilling five-wicket win for Brendon McCullum’s side in the series opener against India at Headingley.

Archer’s Test career has been derailed by a string of injuries. He played his first red-ball match since May 2021 last week, marking his return with a wicket in Sussex’s County Championship draw against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

open image in gallery Jofra Archer made his first-class return for Sussex at Durham last week ( PA Wire )

He initially burst on to the international scene in 2019, bowling the decisive super-over in England’s World Cup win over New Zealand at Lord’s and taking 22 wickets at 20.27 in four Tests that followed against Australia in the drawn Ashes series.

But an elbow injury first sustained in 2020 and that required four operations curtailed Archer’s progress and he then had to work his way back from a recurring stress fracture in his back, which he first sustained in 2022.

He returned to action for England in their ODI series against Bangladesh in March 2023, but was then sidelined by elbow issues and did not play international cricket until May 2024.

England have painstakingly managed Archer to the brink of a Test comeback in the last couple of years, all thanks to the efforts of doctors, physios and especially fast bowling coach Neil Killeen.

England XI to face India in 2nd Test

1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley

2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett

3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope

4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root

5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook

6.⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (C)

7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith (WK)

8.⁠ ⁠Chris Woakes

9.⁠ ⁠Brydon Carse

10.⁠ ⁠Josh Tongue

11.⁠ ⁠Shoaib Bashir