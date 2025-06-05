England reveal Jofra Archer comeback plan ahead of India series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer is primed to make his return to Test cricket in the second encounter with India at Edgbaston next month – provided the Sussex seamer proves his fitness in the County Championship.

Archer has not played first-class cricket of any kind since 2021 due to a series of injury issues, and was not considered for England selection for the first Test at Headingley as he works his way back from a broken thumb suffered at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old looks set to bolster England’s options in Birmingham should he come through Sussex’s clash with Durham, which begins on 23 June. Archer has featured regularly in England’s white-ball sides over the last few years having made an eye-catching start to life in international cricket in the World Cup win and Ashes series in 2019.

His possible return would come as a significant boost for England with their seam stocks hit by a hamstring injury to Gus Atkinson, who is expected to miss the first two Tests against India.

"Jof's trucking along really well actually," said Luke Wright, the England selector and a former Sussex teammate of Archer’s.

"The plan is for him to play a few second team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. And then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test. So he'll play for Sussex if all things go well, and then if all things go well fingers crossed he should be available for the second Test.

"Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks but if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test.”

Jofra Archer is set to return to action for Sussex ( Getty Images )

Mark Wood and Olly Stone look likely to miss the entirety of the series after their own injury issues, resulting in a recall for Jamie Overton after three years out of the Test set-up.

Chris Woakes, who is working his way back to full fitness, and Brydon Carse also return to a 14-man squad with Sam Cook and Josh Tongue retained after the win over Zimbabwe.

England face a big call at No 3 for the first Test with Jacob Bethell back available. The left-hander batted with aplomb having earned a surprise promotion to the position on the tour of New Zealand late last year but all of England’s incumbents, including Ollie Pope, made runs at Trent Bridge in the opening Test of the summer.

Wright admitted that Bethell, who made a fine 82 in the first one-day international against the West Indies, was pushing for selection though no final decision had yet been made.

“He’s very close to [making the side], it’s a great option to have, isn’t it?” Wright conceded. “What a talent we all see in him. When we get up to Leeds we’ll have good discussions and look to announce it a few days out from the Test.”

England squad for first Test against India at Headingley (20-24 June)

Ben Stokes (Durham) – Captain

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Cook (Essex)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)