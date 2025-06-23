Jofra Archer makes red-ball return to close in on Test comeback against India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer has closed in on a return to England Test whites after making a return to first-class cricket for the first time in four years.

Archer, batting at No 10, made a crucial 31 for Sussex at Durham and is in line to bowl on Monday after making a comeback to the County Championship.

The 30-year-old has not represented England in red-ball cricket since February 2021 having taken 42 wickets in his first 13 Tests after a series of injury issues.

His latest set-back came during the IPL, with a thumb injury ruling him out of England’s white-ball series against the West Indies and delaying his return to the longer format.

Archer could yet feature in the second Test against India at Edgbaston next week, provided he proves his fitness for Sussex.

“He's been absolutely desperate to put the white shirt back on," said England skipper Ben Stokes ahead of the first Test at Headingley.

"He's had a torrid run with injuries, but he's managed a fair bit of white-ball cricket recently. The fact that we can now put a structure in place for his red-ball return is a great sign."

open image in gallery Jofra Archer impressed with the bat for Sussex against Durham ( Gary Oakley/PA Wire )

Sussex have confirmed that Archer is able to play a full part in their Championship encounter at Chester-le-Street, with the quick bowler not limited in terms of workload by England. He and Mark Wood, also working his way back from injury, bowled in the nets before play under the observation of England’s elite pace-bowling coach Neil Killeen.

Archer then showcased some of his strokeplay with the bat, hitting three fours and a six in a brisk 31 to help talented young batter James Coles reach his century in a key ninth-wicket partnership of 57.

Sussex ended day one on 322/9, with Coles unbeaten on 117. Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 4/83.