Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer has been added to England’s squad for next week’s second Test against India at Edgbaston.

The 30-year-old pace bowler, who has not played Test cricket since February 2021, returns to the England set-up in the only change to Ben Stokes’ squad that secured a thrilling five-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley.

Archer’s Test career has been derailed by a string of injuries. He played his first red-ball match since May 2021 this week, marking his return with a wicket in Sussex’s County Championship draw against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Archer burst on to the international scene in 2019, bowling the decisive super-over in England’s World Cup win over New Zealand at Lord’s and taking 22 wickets at 20.27 in four Tests that followed against Australia in the drawn Ashes series.

But an elbow injury first sustained in 2020 and that required four operations curtailed Archer’s progress and he then had to work his way back from a recurring stress fracture in his back, which he first sustained in 2022.

He returned to action for England in their ODI series against Bangladesh in March 2023, but was then sidelined by elbow issues and did not play international cricket until May 2024.

Jofra Archer impressed early in his Test career but hasn’t played a five-day match for England since 2021 ( Getty Images )

Archer was ruled out of England’s ODI series against the West Indies last month with a thumb injury sustained playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Warwickshire batter Jacob Bethell and bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton, who did not feature at Headingley, have retained their places in the squad.

The second Test in a five-match series starts next Wednesday, with the following Tests at Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and the Oval (July 31-August 4).

England squad for second Test vs India: Ben Stokes (Durham), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)