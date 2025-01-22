India v England LIVE: Cricket score and latest updates from first T20 clash
England face the world champions in Brendon McCullum’s first match in charge of the white-ball side
England take on India in the first of a five-match T20 series in Kolkata today, with Brendon McCullum hoping to make the perfect start in charge of the side.
The match sees England Test coach McCullum take charge of his first match in international white-ball cricket, having previously had success in franchise cricket.
And the first challenge sees England face India, who won the 2024 T20 World Cup, beating the tourists at the semi-final stage.
The match also marks the start of preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on 19 February and will be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
Follow all the latest action from Eden Gardens below:
