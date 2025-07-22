Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England vs India Betting Tips

England to win - 21/20 Unibet

Zak Crawley to score 70+ runs - 6/4 Bet365

England can secure a series win in Manchester with victory over India in the fourth Test, which gets underway on Wednesday (11am, Sky Sports Main Event).

Ben Stokes' side lead the series 2-1 following wins at Headingly and most recently at Lord's in the last Test, which they won by 22 runs.

England have made just one change from last time out with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir missing out after breaking a finger at Lord’s. He is replaced by spinner Liam Dawson, who is playing his first Test match in eight years, while Jofra Archer keeps his place after impressing on his long-awaited return.

The fast bowler took five wickets in his first red-ball game in over four years, including that of Rishabh Pant and opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal twice.

Archer’s inclusion could make all the difference in a series which England are now the favourites to win on betting sites against an India team with a few injury concerns.

India will also make at least one change to the side that was beaten last time out after all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the rest of the series with a knee injury.

Pant looks like he is fit to play after batting in the nets on Monday, overcoming the finger injury he suffered at Lord’s, but fast bowlers, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, could both miss out through injury.

Arshdeep hurt his bowling hand while training, while Deep has a groin problem, so that means that Jasprit Bumrah will play.

He had been a doubt for the visitors with the fast bowler only due to play three of the five Test matches, and he has already played in two. He will play to give his side the best chance of keeping the series alive with one to play at the Oval.

England vs India Betting Preview: Series success beckons to England

England have promised another feisty affair in Manchester after the third Test was described as tetchy and tense and resulted in bowler Mohammed Siraj being fined 15% of his match fee and given one demerit point for his celebration on dismissing Ben Duckett.

Harry Brook told the press that his side had been accused of being "too nice” before the last Test by head coach Brendon McCullum, and they will be going out to put the Indian side under more pressure at Old Trafford.

Cricket betting sites are backing England for the win at odds of 21/20, while you can get 12/5 on an India win and 3/1 on a draw.

Even before we look at history, you’d be backing England for the win after the dramatic way they took a 2-1 lead at Lord’s, but the fact that England have lost just two of the 20 Test matches they have played at Old Trafford this century should stand them in good stead.

Add to that the fact that India have never won in Manchester in nine attempts, and there’s a lot to like about McCullum’s side.

England vs India prediction 1: England to win - 21/20 Unibet

Crawley to get some runs on the board

The last time Zak Crawley played a Test match for England at Old Trafford he scored 189 as England racked up 592 in their first innings against Australia in July 2024.

That score off just 182 balls remains his second-highest innings score after 267 against Pakistan in the first innings at Southampton in August 2020.

The opening batsman has managed just 128 runs so far in this series, with his best score coming in the second innings in the first Test at Headingly when he scored 65 from 126 balls.

He hasn’t managed a century against India in 24 matches, but he has scored six centuries and has a top score of 79 from March 2024.

He’s on offer at 3/1 on betting apps to score his first century in four matches, or you can get 6/4 on him scoring more than 70.

England vs India prediction 2: Crawley to score 70+ runs - 6/4 Bet365

