England vs India live: Latest cricket score and updates as tourists chase historic win at Lord’s
India are chasing 193 runs on the final day at Lord’s in order to take a 2-1 lead in the series against England
England and India both enter the final day of the third test match with the chance to claim victory as the five-match series continues to excite and fray the nerves of the watching fans.
The teams were both dismissed for 387 in their first innings before England were bowled out for 192 runs on day four leaving the tourists with a tantilisingly low total to chase in order to take a 2-1 lead in the series following their impressive win at Edgbaston.
However, Ben Stokes’ men struck late in the day on Sunday to reduce India to 58-4 with the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill both dismissed. Brydon Carse took the key wicket of Gill before Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep with the final ball of the day.
KL Rahul (33*) and Rishabh Pant will continue the Indian innings and must chase down a further 135 runs with just six wickets remaining on day five. The pace and accuracy of Carse and Jofra Archer might be key to England’s success while Chris Woakes will hope to make amends after dropping Rahul on 5 yesterday.
England hoping to give fans more to shout about on final day, says Trescothick
England are hoping to whip a sell-out Lord’s crowd into a frenzy as they chase victory in what could be a thrilling finale in the third Rothesay Test against India.
Fourteen wickets fell on day four, the hosts cut down for 192 before fighting fire with fire to leave their opponents 58 for four.
Both sides are hopeful of taking a 2-1 series lead, with England hunting six more wickets and India needing 135 runs.
'Both teams are passionate'
“Both teams are passionate about playing the game and it is understandable that at times it gets to a boiling point,” said Marcus Trescothick at the end of day four.
“There will be things that happen between the two teams but both teams know there’s a line you can’t cross but it’s not really been troubled too much.
“It helps the atmosphere in the series.”
Trescothick hoping for great 'atmosphere'
England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick is hoping a sell out crowd on the final day at Lord’s can drive England to victory.
“If we can create an atmosphere like that (we will). The buzz around the ground gave the boys the lift they needed and a couple of late wickets gives us hope that we are bang on the money,” he said.
“It might take another wicket to get it like that or for Joe to wind them up again, but the support has been brilliant throughout.
“That last hour, with the support and the energy around the ground was amazing. Everybody was invested. From an England point of view it’s brilliant. We love those situations where the crowd is really behind the team. Hopefully we get more of that and push on to win the game.”
England’s bowlers set up thrilling day five shootout as wickets tumble at Lord’s
England’s bowlers set up a thrilling day five shootout at Lord’s as 14 wickets tumbled amid high drama at the home of cricket.
England were bowled out for a sub-par 192 on the fourth evening, a combination of relentless bowling and self-inflicted errors leaving India favourites to chase 193 at the change over.
But they responded brilliantly with ball in hand, sending the tourists in at 58 for four in an unmissable final hour.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day five of the third test match between England and India.
This one is delicately poised with both teams still in reach of victory.
India are the slight favourites and require just 135 runs to win the match and claim a 2-1 lead in the series with just the tests at Old Trafford and the Oval to come.
England, meanwhile, were given a boost by late wickets on Sunday evening and have reduced India to 58-4 meaning they need just six more to win the test themselves.
Today promises to be an exciting day of test match cricket and we’ll have updates throughout with our live blog below.
England vs India
17.4
OUT! Bowled. Ben Stokes to Akash Deep. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed.
England vs India
17.3
Ben Stokes to Akash Deep. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Carse.
England vs India
17.2
Ben Stokes to Akash Deep. Seaming in back of a length, wide outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Smith.
England vs India
17.1
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
England vs India
16.6
APPEAL! Brydon Carse to Akash Deep. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith, appeal made for Caught.
