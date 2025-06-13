Sophie Ecclestone returns as England reveal squad for India series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Ecclestone has been recalled to the England T20 squad to face India with the left-arm spinner ready to return after missing the series against the West Indies.

Ecclestone was left out of the first squads named by new head coach Charlotte Edwards as she worked her way back from a knee injury that had hampered the start of her domestic season.

The 26-year-old subsequently announced that she would be stepping away temporarily from cricket to prioritise her well-being while also dealing with a minor quad complaint, yet has been brought back in by Edwards on the back of six consecutive wins against the West Indies that represented a perfect start to her tenure.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn drops out of a 14-player squad, with Linsey Smith retaining her place even after Ecclestone’s return having impressed in the stead of her fellow left-arm spinner.

“We’re really looking forward to taking on India,” Edwards said ahead of a five-match T20 international series that begins at Trent Bridge on 28 June. “They’re one of the best sides in the world and it’ll be a huge test for us.

“There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on – we’re always looking at getting better. Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s great to have Soph back, and we’re looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities and she’ll be an asset to us. It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can’t play them all. It’s now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast.”

Ecclestone endured a difficult winter having been at the centre of a media storm after refusing an interview with former England spinner Alex Hartley during the 16-0 Ashes whitewash. She remains one of the world’s best bowlers, though, and was named as one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the year for 2024.

open image in gallery England have made a strong start under Charlotte Edwards (left) ( Getty Images )

England will be forced into at least one change to the T20 side that ended the West Indies series last month with Heather Knight ruled out for the remainder of the summer after suffering a serious hamstring injury. The experienced Tammy Beaumont could yet be recalled in the shortest format, while Paige Scholfield is highly-rated - the Surrey batter did not make an appearance in those three games but is retained in the squad, and could yet add to the five white-ball caps won on the tour of Ireland last September.

Three ODIs follow the T20 series with a squad to be named at a later date as England build-up to this autumn’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

England T20 squad to face India

Em Arlott (Birmingham Bears)

Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze)

Lauren Bell (Hampshire Hawks)

Alice Capsey (Surrey)

Charlie Dean (Somerset)

Sophia Dunkley (Surrey)

Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire Thunder)

Lauren Filer (Durham)

Amy Jones (The Blaze)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze; captain)

Paige Scholfield (Surrey)

Linsey Smith (Hampshire Hawks)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey)

Issy Wong (Birmingham Bears)