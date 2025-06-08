England make dominant start to Charlotte Edwards era — but India will provide true test of their progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have been nothing short of dominant against the West Indies with their new-look leadership, now under the guidance of head coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. Their confident whitewash in both the IT20 and ODI series has been the start of a much-needed redemption arc for the side that suffered a humiliating 16-0 loss to Australia in January.

New players, a new ethos and an injection of expertise has been the necessary antidote to the reputational damage endured across the winter months.

Edwards has made her mark on this England team already. The former England skipper has an ability to reignite careers, make fascinating role changes and most importantly, win games.

Warwickshire’s Em Arlott, who made her IT20 and ODI debuts in this series, has been one of the success stories from the early stages of Edwards’ tenure. The 27-year-old took ten wickets across the five games she featured in and will cause a selection headache for England.

open image in gallery Em Arlott has given England a selection headache ( Getty Images )

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith has been another positive for England. Making her IT20 debut back in 2018, international opportunities have been scarce since. Smith is one of the best county players, plying her trade at Hampshire where she has now bowled herself into England’s T20 and ODI side. Debuting in 50-over cricket at Derby, Smith finished with figures of 5/36 from her 10 overs, a statement performance from the 30-year-old.

Among the batters there has also been some tweaking. Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones have been reinstated as the opening batters in ODI cricket. It’s quite indicative of a new era when Jones, twelve years into her England career, scores her maiden international century as she did in Derby. It’s even more convincing when a few days later she produces another century, beating the previous total she set.

open image in gallery Amy Jones made back-to-back hundreds having been promoted to open in the ODI side ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

The newfound success of Jones has perhaps overshadowed what her opening partner was doing at the other end, Beaumont also scoring two centuries across the first two ODIs. Stability at the top of the order is something England have craved and while these have not been scores against the best team in the world, England can only play the opposition in front of them.

A significant reflection after the Ashes, especially when directly comparing England and Australia, was the lack of competition for places in the England side. Although this is something that cannot change overnight, the remodelled county structure has reaped the rewards of the past five years of domestic professional development. The likes of Arlott, Smith and Alice Davidson-Richards were all selected based on their impressive county performances in the early stages of the One Day Cup.

England’s lack of competition for places has meant players have at times not been dropped despite below par or mediocre performances. Edwards seems to be changing this. With a greater emphasis on playing county cricket, and vitally performing well, the likes of Maia Bouchier were left out of the squad.

open image in gallery The tweaks made by Charlotte Edwards (left) paid immediate dividends ( Getty Images )

England confidently secured victory in all six matches against the West Indies however, a critical eye would have noticed some poor overs from England’s bowlers. Jannillea Glasgow and Qiana Joseph in the 2nd and 3rd ODI respectively were gifted boundaries by England’s seam attack. While these were not game changing overs, against India they could be.

Realistically, the India series, comprising of five IT20s and three ODIs, will be the real litmus test for the side. The ODIs will be crucial preparation for the World Cup taking place in India this Autumn. While the expectation is not for England to lift the trophy, a good run in the tournament will be another crucial step in the redemption of England.

Sophie Ecclestone, who was boldly left out of Edward’s first squad after an injury issue, could be back for the series against India. Currently managing a quad problem and opting to take a step back from cricket for a short but undisclosed period, the England camp are hopeful that Ecclestone will return in time.

India should prove tough opposition for England with their top order batters in particular finding a purple match in form. Winning a tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in May, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues both averaged above 50, registering centuries. Opener Pratika Rawal, who has only played a handful of international games, got runs under her belt while off spinner Sneh Rana finished top of the charts with 15 wickets from five games.

Pressure has been a point of concern for this England team, particularly under the old regime. At no point this series were the hosts truly tested and put in precarious positions, something they are likely to face against India. In short, India will not make it easy.