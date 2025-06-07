England spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking break to ‘prioritise her well-being’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone is taking a break from domestic cricket with Lancashire to “prioritise her well-being” and rest a minor quad injury.

The left-armer, ranked the number one one-day international bowler in the world, remains available for her country and is earmarked to face India later this month.

Ecclestone has yet to feature under new head coach Charlotte Edwards due to a knee injury at the start of the season but has featured eight times for her county in the new tier one structure.

The 26-year-old, who found herself criticised for refusing a television interview with former England player Alex Hartley during the Ashes whitewash at the start of the year, is now stepping away for the next three weeks.

She hopes to return in time to join England’s squad for the first T20 against India at Trent Bridge on June 28.

Edwards said: “Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but more importantly, she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself.

“We’re totally behind that. We want to be able to select Sophie for the India series but the most important thing for her at the moment is that she feels in a better place.

“We all agree that a break now could be beneficial for her to achieve that.”

A short statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Sophie Ecclestone will take a break from domestic cricket in order to manage a minor quad injury and prioritise her well-being.

“She remains available for selection for England Women’s upcoming series against India.”