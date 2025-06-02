Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan appear set to play their games at the India-hosted Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka after Colombo was confirmed as a venue for the eight-team tournament.

Fatima Sana’s side booked their spot at the tournament alongside Bangladesh at the final qualifying tournament, with the West Indies among those to miss out.

Pakistan will not travel to India, however, necessitating a neutral venue for their games in a situation similar to the men’s Champions Trophy when India’s men played their games in the United Arab Emirates rather than travel to their bordering nations.

Tensions have since flared in the Kashmir region between the two countries, with a ceasefire agreed on 10 May after three days of conflict.

Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium has joined four venues in India on the list of grounds that will hold games at the tournament in September and October.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) will also be in use, with the hosts opening the tournament on 30 September in Bengaluru.

The first semi-final will take place in Guwahati on 29 October, or in Colombo if Pakistan qualify. The second semi-final to be played the following day on 30 October in Bengaluru.

The final will be played on 2 November in either Bengaluru or Colombo, again depending on if Pakistan progress to that stage.

India last hosted a major women’s tournament in 2016, when Pakistan travelled to the country for the Women’s T20 World Cup. It last hosted the marquee tournament in the format in 2013.

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa join the hosts and two qualifiers at the event.