England v Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from fourth ODI at Lord’s as rain delays toss
Australia lead 2-1 after England captain Harry Book’s century at Durham kept the series alive, as the tourists visit the home of cricket for the first time since the infamous Ashes Test last summer
England cricket face Australia cricket in the fourth ODI at Lord’s looking to even the series and set up a thrilling decider.
Harry Brook produced a magnificent century at the Riverside Ground to inspire a rain-affected 46-run victory in Durham on Tuesday, as the captain set a more measured tone with the bat following his contentious “who cares” comments in the build-up. The result not only kept the series alive but ended Australia’s 14-match winning streak in the process, and England need a repeat performance at the home of cricket today to force a series showdown in Bristol on Sunday.
It is Australia’s first time back at Lord’s since Alex Carey’s infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes, which led to ugly scenes in the Long Room between MCC members and touring players.
Follow the latest score all the live action between England and Australia in the blog below.
Weather update: The drizzle continues
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but the covers are still well and truly on and unmoved and it is continuing to drizzle fairly consistently at Lord’s.
No sign of play in the immediate future, but hopefully it will brighten up this afternoon.
England captain Brook clears up ‘who cares’ comment
Brook raised eyebrows with some of his comments after England’s loss in the series opener in Nottingham, reflecting on some loose dismissals by saying: “If you get caught somewhere on the boundary or in the field then who cares?”.
Some interpreted that as a flippant approach to what is being billed – and priced – as an elite contest, but he suggested there had been a misunderstanding of his words.
“I think people took that a little bit the wrong way. You’ve got to go out and play fearlessly and almost have that ‘who cares?’ attitude but that’s not a ‘who cares if we lose?’ attitude,” he said.
“We all want to win, but you don’t want to go out and have that fear of getting out. You’ve seen it so many times in the Test environment, at the start Stokesy (captain Ben Stokes) was getting out caught at mid-on which is unheard of before, so you’ve got to go out with that fearless attitude and try to take it to the bowlers.”
Weather update: The toss has been officially delayed
The toss should have taken place at 12pm all going smoothly, but it has been delayed, no idea how long for so far as he rain has not let up.
Weather update: Drizzling rain at Lord’s
It is drizzling at Lord’s right now and that could spell bad news for this fourth ODI, but there’s been no update for the past couple of hours, so 12.30pm is still the official start time...
Harry Brook ‘relieved’ to record first ODI century
“I’m relieved, for sure. It’s just nice to see some rewards,” Brook said. “I’m just glad I managed to play the way I wanted to. It’s nice to get that first hundred on the board and hopefully there’s plenty more to come.
“I feel like I’ve been a little bit stop-start this summer, I’ve had a lot of starts – 30s and 40s – and then not managed to convert, which is frustrating. To do that, I feel like I’m back in a good place. Obviously it’s nice to score runs against Australia but scoring runs is amazing no matter who it is against.”
Third ODI report: Relief for Harry Brook as maiden hundred sets up much-needed win
Harry Brook breathed a major sigh of relief after chalking up his first ODI century and a first win as England captain on a memorable day in Durham on Tuesday.
After heavy losses to Australia at Trent Bridge and Headingley, England knew nothing less than victory would be enough to keep themselves in the five-match series and Brook’s masterful innings delivered.
Coming to the crease at 11 for two after both openers had fallen to Mitchell Starc, he peeled off a sensational 110 not out. Rain meant England were unable to complete their pursuit of 305 but the hosts still walked away with a 46-run win on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern thanks to Brook’s brilliance and a stand of 156 with Will Jacks (84).
Weather update: Play still set to go ahead at 12.30pm
The rain covers are on at Lord’s right now as groundstaff try to protect the middle from what has been a wet morning so far in London. The forecast is relatively dry for the afternoon, though, and as things stand play is set to go ahead at the slightly unusual start time of 12.30pm.
If there are any changes to the scheduled start time, we will advise you as soon as we are able to. #LoveLords | #EngvAus https://t.co/ADd87adfCL— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 27, 2024
England v Australia – fourth ODI
It’s all to play for in the fourth ODI on Friday after England’s rain-affected victory kept the series against Australia alive (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Skipper Harry Brook was in fine form in Durham on Tuesday, with an unbeaten 110, and was guiding his side to what looked like a certain victory before the rain came at the Riverside.
England were well ahead of the DLS score courtesy of Brook’s innings along with a vital 84 from Will Jacks, allowing the hosts to complete a 46-run victory via DLS and a win at Lord’s today will tie the series with one left to play.
England v Australia – fourth ODI
Follow all the action as England take on Australia in the fourth one-day international at Lord’s.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments