Will Jacks feels England ODI team making progress despite lack of 50-over games

Will Jacks admits England’s new-look one-day side need time to get to grips with an unfamiliar format but says a lack of 50-over experience is “out of our control”.

Jacks played a key role in keeping the Metro Bank ODI series against Australia alive on Wednesday, hitting a brilliant 84 as he and centurion Harry Brook led the hosts to a rain-affected win in Durham.

That was a morale-boosting result for a revamped side who had been comfortably beaten in the first two games, but Jacks is under no illusion about where England stand in their journey.

Without seasoned campaigners like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali, they are relying on a new generation to carry the torch. But, unlike those who came before, players like Brook and Jacks have scant experience in the 50-over game.

Neither has featured in county cricket’s One-Day Cup since 2019, with leading white-ball players routinely skipping the tournament following the advent of The Hundred and the packed calendar that followed.

“With the lack of 50-over cricket that we play now, finding that tempo can be difficult,” Jacks said ahead of another must-win clash at Lord’s on Friday.

“Of course it is difficult. The schedule only allows what it allows and that’s for people above us (to determine). We just go where we’re told. I think when you’re leading up to a major event, you are going to play more but with the way TV is… no, that’s out of our control.

“This is our first time together as a squad so it’s going to take time to get there but we’re progressing every game and hopefully when we come back next time we’ll be one step further.

1st ODI, Trent Bridge: Aus won by 7 wkts

2nd ODI, Headingley: Aus won by 68 runs

3rd ODI, Riverside: Eng won by 46 runs (DLS)

4th ODI, Lord's: Sep 27

5th ODI, Bristol: Sep 29

“We’re very happy with the win and I’m very pleased for Harry as well. He’s openly said he’s struggled to find the right tempo in 50-over cricket but that was the perfect innings. We’re growing together as a team and this is a good stepping stone in that.”

Despite his lack of miles on the clock – just 32 List A appearances in the six years since his debut – Jacks has shown a liking for the one-day arena.

Tuesday’s knock at the Seat Unique Riverside was his fourth half-century in 10 ODIs and his second in a week in his new position at number three.

That slot has belonged to Root for most of the past decade and the country’s record century-maker, rested ahead of the Test tour of Pakistan, is expected to be back in the harness for the Champions Trophy campaign in February.

Where that leaves Jacks, who has also operated as a lower-order six-hitter and at opener, remains to be seen, but for now he is keen to make the biggest impact he can.

“Who knows what’s going to happen there?” he said. “Rooty is England’s best ever batter in 50-over cricket. You can’t say any more about what he does.

“What will be, will be. I just have to try and win games when I can. This one was nice and I’d like to have a few more of those. We’re all just trying to win games, do as well as we can on any given day. For me it’s just giving it everything I can.

“I’m pretty relaxed about that. I’m just really enjoying playing for England and every opportunity to put the shirt on.”

England must decide whether to field Jofra Archer at Lord’s as they continue to manage the seamer’s workloads. Saqib Mahmood and the uncapped John Turner stand by.