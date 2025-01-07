Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has called on the International Cricket Council to “deliver on their own rules” as the England cricket team resists pressure to boycott their forthcoming match against Afghanistan.

A cross-party group of over 160 MPs and peers have signed a letter urging the England and Wales Cricket Board to sit out next month’s fixture at the Champions Trophy in Lahore as a moral objection to the Taliban regime’s ongoing assault on women’s rights in the country.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould responded by saying he would “actively advocate” collective action rather than take a unilateral stand by forfeiting the game.

That stance has now received political backing from Number 10, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesman suggesting the onus remained with the sport’s governing body.

The terms of ICC membership have been directly breached by the abolition of women’s sport in Afghanistan, grounds for possible suspension, but their men’s have now been permitted to take a place in three global tournaments in the past 18 months.

open image in gallery Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the men’s T20 World Cup last year ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The ICC should clearly deliver on their own rules and make sure that they’re supporting women’s cricket as the ECB do,” said the PM’s spokesman.

“That’s why we support the fact that the ECB are making representations to the ICC on this issue.

“The erosion of women and girls’ rights by the Taliban is clearly appalling. We’ll work with the ECB on this issue, we’re in contact with them. Ultimately this is a matter for the ICC in relation to the Champions Trophy.

“We should remember that Afghanistani cricket for a long time has been a beacon of hope for the Afghanistani people, it’s terrible the way in which the women’s team has been suppressed.

“This issue in relation to the erosion of women’s and girls’ rights by the Taliban is clearly a bigger issue than cricket. The focus here shouldn’t be on the cricketers, but on the Taliban.”

The letter penned by Labour backbencher Tonia Antoniazzi, and signed by two of the party’s former leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Lord Kinnock, read: “We urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan…to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated.

“We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked.”

Gould responded by condemning the erosion of women’s rights and vowing to work with counterparts at home and overseas “to explore all possible avenues for meaningful change”.

As it stands, the game is set to take place as scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 26.

PA