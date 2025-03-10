2025 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle Odds & Betting Guide

The 2025 Champion Hurdle odds are dominated by two horses on horse racing betting sites, one from either side of the Irish Sea with former champion and red-hot favourite Constitution Hill bidding to regain his crown at the expense of the young pretender, Brighterdaysahead from Ireland.

This year’s renewal has all the hallmarks of providing a vintage clash between the two talented hurdlers, while a supporting cast headed by last year’s winner State Man adds some depth to a fascinating race, although the talented mare Lossiemouth has been switched to the Mares’ Hurdle by Willie Mullins.

The Cheltenham odds for this marquee event have fluctuated wildly all winter and will continue to do ahead of the race. So, stay in tune with the top prices offered by the best Cheltenham betting sites by checking across the prices offered by multiple betting sites on this page. We’ll also consider where to use the Cheltenham free bets for this standout race.

Champion Hurdle 2025 Odds

Champion Hurdle 2025 Betting Preview – The Main Contenders

Can Anyone Stop the Market Leader?

At the time of writing, Constitution Hill is a warm favourite for the Champion Hurdle and rightly so given his perfect record of 10 wins from 10 starts over hurdles. A dual winner this year, the eight-year-old has already won a Champion Hurdle (2023) and was a late absentee from last year’s race when appearing its likeliest winner.

He must defy history to regain his crown two years later – only one of the past 48 winners have managed that feat – but if any horse is capable, it is Nicky Henderson’s marquee hurdler.

Constitution Hill announced his return from a setback with a commanding effort in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day and has since cantered to success in the Unibet Hurdle in January to confirm his well-being and position as market leader with the best betting sites for Cheltenham.

Champion Hurdle 2025 Betting Tips

Will Constitution Hill Return to the Winners’ Circle?

Given Constitution Hill has won all 10 of his starts over hurdles and his trainer Nicky Henderson is delighted with his progress following a saunter around Cheltenham on Trials Day it will be difficult.

However, his Champion Hurdle odds are very short so value seekers may look to the talented Irish mare Brighterdaysahead who must surely be Constitution Hill’s chief rival.

Trainer Gordon Elliott is reportedly very bullish regarding his six-year-old’s chance and why not given she pulverised five rivals when last seen in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas.

She is likely to be a recipient of a strong gallop courtesy of stablemate and pacemaker King Of Kingsfield and that should help her settle and race in a more relaxed manner than last year in the mares’ novice hurdle where she suffered a surprise reverse.

Key Challengers & Each-Way Value Bets

Unfortunately, the 2025 Champion Hurdle looks like being a smaller field than normal with the likes of Constitution Hill and Brighterdaysahead dominating the market.

Last year’s winner State Man appears the chief danger to the main protagonists with stablemate Lossiemouth reportedly rerouted to the Mares’ Hurdle. The former has looked somewhat of a shadow of himself this season and third appears the best he can hope for.

If one of the main three don’t live up to expectations, then Burdett Road may be able to sneak a place but check with your favoured betting apps to check each-way terms as there could be less than eight runners. If you’re betting on an outsider in this race, it may be considering using free bets by capitalising on the larger odds without using your own funds.

Champion Hurdle betting trends

Using trends can be a smart way to pick the winner of the Champion Hurdle, below are a few of the more salient trends and statistics:

10 of the past 14 favourites have won the Champion Hurdle, including the last five renewals and eight of the last 10.

30 of the past 42 winners were aged six or seven years of age

12 of the past 14 winners were unbeaten during the current season

Only 1 of the past 48 winners regained their crown

Champion Hurdle winners (2015-2024)

Year Horse Trainer Jockey 2024 State Man Willie Mullins Paul Townend 2023 Constitution Hill Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville 2022 Honeysuckle Henry de Bromhead Rachael Blackmore 2021 Honeysuckle Henry de Bromhead Rachael Blackmore 2020 Epatante Nicky Henderson Barry Geraghty 2019 Espoir D’Allen Gavin Cromwell Mark Walsh 2018 Buveur D’Air Nicky Henderson Barry Geraghty 2017 Buveur D’Air Nicky Henderson Noel Fehily 2016 Annie Power Willie Mullins Ruby Walsh 2015 Faugheen Willie Mullins Ruby Walsh

