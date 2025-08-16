Young heavyweight Moses Itauma on why Dillian Whyte fight is keeping him up at night

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte will square off in an intriguing heavyweight clash tonight, as young Itauma faces his sternest test yet.

Itauma, still just 20 years old, has been touted as a world champion in waiting, with an unbeaten record of 12-0 featuring 10 brutal knockout wins.

While the Briton missed the window to break Mike Tyson’s record as boxing’s youngest-ever world heavyweight champion, he could enter the division’s top tier with a statement win against compatriot Whyte.

But Whyte, 37, is a seasoned professional, who has fought a who’s who of heavyweights. Having taken on the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Alexander Povetkin, Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) is unlikely to be fazed by Itauma, despite the hype around the younger man.

