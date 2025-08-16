Whyte vs Itauma live: Start time, undercard and fight updates from intriguing British heavyweight clash
Follow live as Moses Itauma, 20, looks to claim his biggest scalp yet as he takes on veteran Whyte
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte will square off in an intriguing heavyweight clash tonight, as young Itauma faces his sternest test yet.
Itauma, still just 20 years old, has been touted as a world champion in waiting, with an unbeaten record of 12-0 featuring 10 brutal knockout wins.
While the Briton missed the window to break Mike Tyson’s record as boxing’s youngest-ever world heavyweight champion, he could enter the division’s top tier with a statement win against compatriot Whyte.
But Whyte, 37, is a seasoned professional, who has fought a who’s who of heavyweights. Having taken on the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Alexander Povetkin, Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) is unlikely to be fazed by Itauma, despite the hype around the younger man.
Follow live updates and results from Whyte vs Itauma and the undercard, below.
Whyte vs Itauma undercard live: Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye
Filip Hrgovic def. David Adeleye via unanimous decision (98-91, 99-90, 99-90)
As expected. Lopsided, yet that doesn’t quite do justice to Adeleye, who hurt Hrgovic a couple of times.
Such volume and resilience from Hrgovic, though, who was cut early and eating shots at times – only to battle through and outwork Adeleye.
Round 10
Adeleye is hurt in the final 10 seconds, as he tries to find a knockout shot, but he makes it to the bell!
Hrgovic will surely take this, but Adeleye will have gained many fans tonight.
Round nine
A less dramatic round, with both boxers having tired somewhat, but it’s Hrgovic who’s doing the tidier work.
One more round to go. Adeleye needs something big. Don’t count him out.
Round eight
Heavy right hand from Hrgovic has Adeleye on wobbly legs! Defiantly, Adeleye sticks his tongue out at Hrgovic and grunts, but a few punches later, he’s down!!
Adeleye beats the ref’s count, and he’s even throwing back! Big left hook, and Hrgovic looks perturbed now!
What are we seeing?? It still feels that Adeleye could go down again at any moment, though...
But again Adeleye has Hrgovic in trouble. He’s landed about 10 brutal hooks in a row, and somehow Hrgovic hasn’t gone down!!
This is bizarre and brilliant. One of the rounds of the year.
Round seven
“You said you wanted this,” coach Adam Booth tells Adeleye before the round.
A left hook scores for Adeleye, then a cross, but Hrgovic comes back with body and head shots, then a jab into a left hook upstairs.
More clubbing blows from Hrgovic on a visibly exhausted Adeleye, as the round progresses.
Rounds five and six
Adeleye is spending too much of his time with his back to the ropes. Hrgovic, now under Gennady Golovkin’s old coach Abel Sanchez, is working the body and head well.
Round four
All credit to Hrgovic, he’s largely controlled the action since sustaining that cut. Adeleye has had his moments, but he needs to capitalise on that gash.
“You’re letting him have his way,” Adeleye is told by coach Adam Booth between rounds.
Round three
Indeed, the referee checks Hrgovic’s eye before the start of this round. He’s cleared to continue.
Barry Jones, on commentary for DAZN, believes there might be too much vaseline around the eye, though, and that it might limit the Croat’s vision.
Let’s see how that plays out. For now, Hrgovic is showing resolve and boxing well, staying on the front foot.
Oh!! But just as Hrgovic dials it up again, Adeleye cracks him with a forceful left hook, which freezes Hrgovic and has him open for a spearing right cross!
Great end to the round for Adeleye.
Round two
Clean shots on target for Adeleye early in round three! A one-two splits Hrgovic’s guard, after a left hook lands.
More punishing output from Adeleye, who’s timing his jabs very well, and Hrgovic’s right eye is cut!!
That’s been a big issue for him before – like against Daniel Dubois last year...
Hrgovic is turning up the pressure himself, though! Lots of volume. Maybe he fears the fight could be stopped between rounds in the next 10 or so minutes, and is trying to get this done quickly...
Round one
Hrgovic, 33, and Adeleye, 28, both stand orthodox. Ten rounds scheduled here.
Hrgovic presses forward early, but there are flashes of nice counter boxing from Adeleye. In one moment, backed against the ropes, Adeleye hurls a heavy left hook to the ribs.
But that’s only after a teasing combination from Hrgovic, who is trying to tire the Briton already.
Some firm right hands get through for Hrgovic late in the round.
