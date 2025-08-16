Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma confirmed his tremendous potential on Saturday night, as the young heavyweight stopped Dillian Whyte in just two minutes.

The all-British clash in Saudi Arabia was billed as Itauma’s sternest test yet, but the 20-year-old made short work of Whyte, 37, dropping and stopping the former world-title challenger in the very first round.

From the first bell, Itauma’s highly-touted speed was on display, not just in his strikes but in his footwork, as he effortlessly evaded the majority of Whyte’s jabs.

Then came a cross to the body of veteran, which set up a grazing left hook the head – then another, and a right hook as Whyte stooped.

That led a concerned and hurt Whyte to retreat to the corner, where Itauma poured on more punches. Whyte tried to escape along the ropes but was soon put down by a right hand, which had the “Bodysnatcher” falling face-first to the canvas.

Whyte, to his credit, beat the referee’s count. However, just like in his failed world-title challenge against Tyson Fury in 2023, Whyte then stumbled, leading the referee to wave off the bout.

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (right) made short work of Dillian Whyte ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Whyte beat the count but stumbled into the corner ( Getty Images )

Whyte complained, yet the stoppage felt fair, with the older fighter clearly dazed.

Itauma then said he would “100 per cent” fight again this year, as he aims to extend his 13-0 (11 KOs) professional record, with many in attendance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shouting for a match-up against Oleksandr Usyk.

Thirty-eight-year-old Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion, will likely face another challenger, but fans now eagerly await Itauma’s next showing, with an in-form, elite opponent likely to be next for him.