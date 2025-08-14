Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker talks delayed amid worrying update

Parker is the consensus next challenger to Usyk, who retained the undisputed heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in July

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Thursday 14 August 2025 11:37 EDT
Comments
Oleksandr Usyk unveils nickname for the punch that knocked out Daniel Dubois

Talks over a potential title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker have been delayed, according to promoter Frank Warren, who has said the Ukrainian is suffering from an injury.

After Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois in their rematch in July, staying unbeaten and retaining the undisputed heavyweight titles, attention quickly turned to his next challenger.

The consensus is that Parker, 33, is the most-deserving opponent for Usyk, and the 38-year-old was recently ordered to defend his belts against the New Zealander, who is the WBO interim champion and Usyk’s mandatory challenger.

Yet a setback to negotiations has come in the form of an injury to the champion, per Warren, who told Sky Sports on Thursday (14 August): “[Usyk] put a letter in yesterday, stating that he’s asked him for an extension period – because he’s injured – before being ordered to do anything.

“His camp have written asking for a period of time before he has to defend the title. Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates, or he will fight Usyk for the title.”

Oleksandr Usyk (right) stopped Daniel Dubois in July for the second time
Oleksandr Usyk (right) stopped Daniel Dubois in July for the second time (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Warren was referring to the possibility that Parker is elevated to official WBO champion if Usyk gives up the main belt. The Queensberry boss then mentioned Saturday’s clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte, both of whom are promoted by Warren, as potentially tying into Parker’s next move.

“If Moses or Dillian win, they’re in the No 1 spot,” said Warren, “and if the fight with Usyk and Parker doesn’t happen, then Joe will have to fight the official No 1 contender.

“We'll see what happens, and the WBO will put a statement out on this today or tomorrow. I’ve been informally told what the position is. The most important thing is to focus on Saturday, it’s a very important fight.”

Parker last fought in February, knocking out Martin Bakole in two rounds, after the latter stepped in for an ill Dubois on two days’ notice.

Joseph Parker (left) knocked out Martin Bakole in February
Joseph Parker (left) knocked out Martin Bakole in February (Getty Images)

The Kiwi is a former world champion, while Usyk is a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight king.

The Ukrainian southpaw outpointed Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time in May 2024, before giving up the IBF title to facilitate a rematch with the Briton. In December, he outpointed Fury again to retain the remaining belts.

Then came his stoppage of Dubois – whom Usyk also finished in 2023 – as the modern great regained undisputed status at heavyweight in July.

