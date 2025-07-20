Who will Oleksandr Usyk fight next after stopping Daniel Dubois again?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk underlined his class as a generational talent in the ring with a superb fifth-round stoppage over Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

The bout, a rematch of their controversial first clash in 2023, earned Usyk his 24th win and saw him become undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

As the dust settles on his dominant victory over the Briton, attention is already turning to who the 38-year-old may face next.

The Ukrainian made no allusions to retirement, instead telling the Wembley crowd: “Next, I don't know. I want to rest now – maybe two, three months just rest.”

But he left himself open to a number of challengers, mentioning three names in in his post-fight interview: Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker. Derek Chisora was also tabled as a potential opponent.

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren confirmed Parker is next in line, in a mandatory defence for the WBA champion.

But it was YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul who stepped into the ring to face off against Usyk, mere moments after he defeated Dubois, leading to speculation that the American would be his next opponent.

Paul has a 12-1 record as a professional boxer, with his most recent result a points win over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

However, Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh said last week that Paul has “accepted” a fight with Anthony Joshua, potentially complicating plans for Usyk to fight either of the pair.

Joshua’s last bout came in September, when he suffered a knockout loss to Dubois at Wembley.

Fury was the first name Usyk suggested, receiving cheers from the Wembley crowd, with the Briton recently announcing another return from retirement.

According to Warren, Fury - who only retired from boxing in January - has “made it clear” he is targeting a third meeting with Usyk, after losing back-to-back bouts to the Ukrainian.