Five wildest moments from Jake Paul's Netflix documentary

Tonight, Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – a former world champion and the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Sr.

Paul last fought in November, outpointing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a bout that was widely panned, with the YouTuber later admitting that he held back against the 58-year-old.

Now, 28-year-old Paul takes on another former world champion in Chavez Jr, who held the WBC middleweight title from 2010 until 2012.

Chavez Jr has pedigree, therefore, also factoring that his father is boxing royalty, yet the 39-year-old has not impressed in recent times. In 2021, he was outpointed by UFC icon Anderson Silva, who was 46 at the time, and his last outing was a decision win against another UFC alum, Uriah Hall. That fight took place last July, two-and-a-half years after his previous contest.

