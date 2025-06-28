Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results
Follow live as controversial YouTuber Paul fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – a former world champion and the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Sr
Tonight, Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – a former world champion and the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Sr.
Paul last fought in November, outpointing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a bout that was widely panned, with the YouTuber later admitting that he held back against the 58-year-old.
Now, 28-year-old Paul takes on another former world champion in Chavez Jr, who held the WBC middleweight title from 2010 until 2012.
Chavez Jr has pedigree, therefore, also factoring that his father is boxing royalty, yet the 39-year-old has not impressed in recent times. In 2021, he was outpointed by UFC icon Anderson Silva, who was 46 at the time, and his last outing was a decision win against another UFC alum, Uriah Hall. That fight took place last July, two-and-a-half years after his previous contest.
What time does Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr start tonight?
Paul will fight Chavez Jr at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, tonight.
The event is due to begin at 1am BST (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with Paul vs Chavez Jr ring walks set for 4am BST (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live: Welcome!
