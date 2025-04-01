Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Tevin Farmer has revealed he has fought his whole career with Tourette’s syndrome, saying “the rabbit is out of the hat”.

Farmer held the IBF super-featherweight belt from 2017 until 2020, and as recently as Saturday, he challenged for the WBC interim lightweight belt. In that bout, he lost to William Zepeda via majority decision, having dropped the Mexican en route to an even closer decision loss in November.

And following his latest defeat by Zepeda, Farmer took to Instagram to share a major, personal revelation.

The American, 34, wrote on X/Twitter on Monday (31 March): “I’ve kept this private for a long time but I see the concern and speculation about my tick. I have Tourette’s Syndrome.

“I’ve dealt with it all my life. No neurological issues, so no need to worry. I’m still out here putting belt to a**! There you go, the rabbit’s out of the hat.

“Just an FYI. I'm not going anywhere. I will be 2X Champion and that will be part of my legacy. I'm a DOG, ain't not quit in me. NOW YOU KNOW.”

He added on Instagram: “With God by my side, I’ve been able to face every battle, even the ones I never spoke about. I’ve lived with Tourette Syndrome my whole life, and today I’m choosing to share that. It doesn’t define me, but it’s part of my testimony.

“To my fiancée, my family, and everyone who supports me, thank you. I pray this encourages someone to know that with faith and fight, anything is possible. IM FREE.”

Promoter Lou DiBella was among those to congratulate the southpaw, tweeting: “I’m happy that you are finally addressing this, little brother. For so many reasons, you are truly a role model for young fighters.”

Tevin Farmer (right) during his first defeat by William Zepeda ( Getty Images )

Farmer also took aim at the judges of Saturday’s loss to Zepeda, which occurred in the latter’s home country of Mexico. “Hell of a fight Saturday,” Farmer tweeted. “Zepeda did not beat me. The judges did. It’s crazy to say, but I’m kinda use[d] to it.”

Southpaw Zepeda stayed unbeaten as two scorecards read 116-112 and 115-113 in the 28-year-old’s favour, while the third read 114-114.