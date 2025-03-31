Joyce vs Hrgovic start time, undercard and how to watch fight online and on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic will meet in a must-win clash this weekend, as each heavyweight aims to bounce back from defeat.

Joyce was due to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte here, but the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury, having suffered a severe cut on his finger.

So, in steps Hrgovic, who has not fought since his June defeat by Daniel Dubois, who stopped the Croat in round five after inflicting considerable damage to the 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, Joyce is aiming to respond positively to a loss against Derek Chisora, who dropped and outpointed the 39-year-old in July. That result saw Joyce fall to 1-3 in his last four outings, after back-to-back stoppages by Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and a late KO of Kash Ali last year.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Joyce vs Hrgovic will take place on Saturday 5 April at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected after 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

open image in gallery Joe Joyce is 1-3 in his last four fights ( Getty Images )

The event is set to be Queensberry Promotion’s first fight card to stream live on DAZN. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

Joyce – 11/4

Hrgovic – 2/7

Draw – 18/1

Fight card in full (subject to late changes)

open image in gallery Filip Hrgovic aims to bounce back from a loss to Daniel Dubois ( PA )

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic (heavyweight)

David Adeleye vs Jeamie Tshikeva (vacant British heavyweight title)

Jack Rafferty vs Cory O'Regan (super-lightweight)

Delicious Orie vs Milos Veletic (heavyweight)

Khaleel Majid vs Alex Murphy (super-lightweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA (featherweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Miguel Angel Scaringi (super-lightweight)

Nelson Birchall vs TBA (welterweight)

Ramtin Musah vs Robbie Chapman (light-heavyweight)

Louis Szeto vs Nabil Ahmed (super-bantamweight)

Alfie Middlemiss vs Alexander Morales (featherweight)

