Tyson Fury wants to be next in line for Oleksandr Usyk, says Frank Warren

Tyson Fury has set his sights on a third meeting with Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian’s rematch with Daniel Dubois, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing back-to-back bouts to the WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk, who could regain undisputed status when he takes on IBF holder Dubois at Wembley this Saturday.

However, the two-time champion has all but confirmed his return to the ring six months on - as he did in 2022 - as Warren reveals he is back in the gym with an eye for the Usyk trilogy in 2026.

"I spoke to him [Fury] over the weekend about boxing. He won't fight this year," Queensberry boss Warren, who also promotes Dubois told the 5 Live Boxing podcast.

"He's got this Netflix second series coming but he's in the gym. He's in it for his wellbeing, physically and mentally. It keeps him in a good place."

"He's got that mentality that he's in the gym and he needs to do something. He's made it clear he wants to fight Usyk."

After his return was seemingly disclosed by Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, Fury took to social media earlier this month to announce plans for a third bout with Usyk on 18 April 2026.

Fury, whose record currently stands at 34-2-1, struggled against Francis Ngannou before suffering consecutive losses to Usyk, but Warren insists he will not re-enter the ring for anything less than a super-fight.

Tyson Fury lost both previous bouts to Oleksandr Usyk before retiring ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Fury has long been touted for a “Battle of Britain” against heavyweight compatriot Anthony Joshua, but could also share the squared-circle with Dubois should he overcome Usyk, which could send the 38-year-old into retirement.

Warren added: "He had some tough fights against [Deontay] Wilder. A fight I don't think he was right for against Ngannou and then the two tough fights against Usyk.

"He's controlled most of the fights he's been in but he's not getting any younger. Knowing him, he'll want to go straight in."